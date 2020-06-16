Man Agrees To Counselling After Discharge

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man who was charged with marijuana possession was given a conditional discharge yesterday after agreeing to take drug counselling classes.

Lawrence Tynes appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes after officers found him on Iguana Way around 9.15pm on June 13. When officers searched him that night, they also found three clear plastic bags containing a quantity of Indian hemp.

Prosecutor Lincoln McKenzie told the court on the night in question, officers on mobile patrol near Iguana Way stopped a red Toyota Passo. Sgt McKenzie said when the officers questioned the driver, he did not give them a reason to explain why he was outdoors while the curfew was in effect. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Carmichael Road Police Station. There, officers discovered three clear plastic bags containing suspected marijuana on him.

During the hearing, Tynes’ attorney noted that his client was employed and a “contributing member of society.” He also said that Tynes was very young and noted that a conviction would affect his employment.

After pleading guilty to drug possession and violating the national curfew, Tynes was conditionally discharged for 12 months on the agreement that he would attend drug counselling classes at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC). If he fails to comply with the conditions of his release, Tynes will spend six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was also placed on six months’ probation for the curfew violation charge.

Magistrate Forbes warned Tynes that if he violated any other laws, he would be fined $500.