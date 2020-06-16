Teenage Pair Charged With Armed Robbery

By FARRAH JOHNSON

TWO teenagers appeared in court yesterday to be charged with armed robbery yesterday.

Delgado Rolle, 18, and a 16-year-old boy appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with one count of armed robbery after they were accused of stealing a $100 Alcatel cell phone and a wallet containing $1,525 of cash from Jerome Young on June 5.

The boys appeared in court days after another man, 24-year-old Antonio Murray, was arraigned for the same crime last week.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 9pm on the night in question, a male in the area of Anderson Street was accosted by six masked men. Police said one of the men was armed with a cutlass while another was armed with what appeared to be a handgun. The male was robbed of a sum of cash and other personal items.

During the hearing, the teens were not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to October 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and Rolle was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, while the 16-year-old was sent to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until trial.

Both defendants have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.