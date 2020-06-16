Two Hurt In Car Crash

By EARYEL BOWLEG

TWO men were injured after a car accident outside of Sandy Point, Abaco. One of them is in critical but stable condition and was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau.

Chief Superintendent Wendell Smith, officer in charge of the Abaco division, said the accident happened on Sunday sometime around 7.25pm on Ernest Dean Highway. He said the incident involved a single vehicle — a grey four-door Suzuki that apparently lost control and flipped over.

“Information was that there were two persons inside of the car,” he said. “Police responded along with EMS personnel. One of the males was conscious and speaking. He was a 36-year-old male from Dundas Town, Abaco.

“The other male, who is believed to be the driver is a 32-year-old male, also from Dundas Town, Abaco, who was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic in an unconscious state.

“He was subsequently airlifted into New Providence. He was in critical condition but stable at the time of his departure from Abaco.”

He said the 36-year-old was discharged and the driver was still alive based on the last information received.