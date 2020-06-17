Bahamian Resorts Give Mixed Relaunch Dates

By NEIL HARTNELL

More major Bahamian resort properties yesterday unveiled a variety of opening dates, with several pledging an instant relaunch while others have elected to wait until almost year-end.

SuperClubs Breezes, the Cable Beach-based all-inclusive, and Comfort Suites located on Paradise Island will both re-open on July 1 to coincide with the Bahamian tourism industry's full restart and the relaxation of border restrictions.

However, the near-term outlook was gloomier for San Salvador residents. Darrin Woods, the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union's (BHCAWU) president, confirmed to Tribune Business that Club Med representatives had informed him that their Columbus Isle property will not re-open until December 12 this year.

Meanwhile, John Issa, Breezes Bahamas' chairman, said in a statement that the resort had worked to "redefine the customer experience" based on the new COVID-19 health protocols as it prepares to re-open to guests on July 1 with the return of commercial airlift.

The resort acknowledged that initial occupancies and business volumes will likely be low, so not all staff will initially be recalled to work - something that is likely to occur across the Bahamian tourism and resort industry until bookings start to ramp up.

"To ensure the safety of both guests and team members, Breezes has redefined the customer experience based on these new protocols. This plan complements the measures that will be carried out under the Ministry of Tourism's Clean and Pristine guidelines," said Mr Issa in reference to the COVID-19 health protocols.

The all-inclusive resort added that safety screens have been placed at its front desk, while decals mark the lobby floor to ensure safe distancing. The main dining room has suffered a reduction in seating as tables have been set further apart. While Breezes' specialty restaurants will be closed initially, their menu items will be served on different days in the main dining room.

"Bedrooms will undergo even greater cleaning and sanitising, not only prior to the arrival of guests but during their stay," the resort added. "Frequently handled items, such as television remote controls, telephones, handles, doors etc will be disinfected daily - if the guest requests these housekeeping services.

"Breezes expects occupancy to be low on opening day, so team members will be recalled to work as occupancy increases. Breezes has 1,000 feet of beach so social distancing on the beach is easy. For groups that visit Breezes, the hotel will have the groups use the eastern beach."

Jermaine Wright, Comfort Suites general manager, declined to comment on the resort's planned re-opening when contacted by Tribune Business yesterday. However, a June 9, 2020, letter posted to the resort's website and signed by himself, addressed to its "travel partners", sets the re-opening date at July 1.

"The COVID-19 global health pandemic has ushered in an unprecedented environment that has impacted all of us globally," Mr Wright wrote. "The Government of The Bahamas has announced the official re-opening of the borders to commercial flights effective July 1.

"Accordingly, Comfort Suites Paradise Island will resume operations on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. This date replaces the previously targeted re-opening date of June 29, 2020, as indicated in our temporary operation suspension notice issued on March 25, 2020."

Mr Wright warned potential guests that Comfort Suites has "been mandated to discontinue" its full American buffet breakfast service through September 30, 2020, as a result of the need to implement and enforce COVID-19 health and safety measures.

"The past 12 weeks have certainly been abnormal," he added. "However, we are positive that with the launch of our new health and safety initiatives we are ready and eager to welcome our mutual clients back to vacation in paradise."

Tribune Business understands that Comfort Suites' fellow Paradise Island resort, the RIU, is also scheduled to re-open on July 1 but this could not be confirmed before press time last night. However, the number of properties following the lead established by Baha Mar and Sandals Royal Bahamian in electing to delay their re-opening also increased yesterday.

The hotel union's Mr Woods confirmed that Club Med had informed him that the Columbus Isle resort will not be re-opening until almost Christmas when he spoke to them last week. "The last thing I heard from them is that this one and Turks & Caicos are going to open on December 12," he told Tribune Business.

"We're trying to find out exactly what the details are. It's very concerning because Club Med is the major employer on the island with 176 workers or thereabouts. We'll have to see exactly what happens, what's going on."

Adding that the union is also bracing for job cuts at the Melia Nassau Beach resort, which could impact between 15-20 percent of the workforce like Baha Mar, Mr Woods said the instant re-opening of Bahamian resort properties would signal to the tourism market that this nation has regained its critical mass and provide confidence to travel.

"Once the travelling public sees that more properties are open, it gives a semblance of normalcy," the union chief explained. "I believe the major resorts being open would lend more confidence to the travelling public, and give a more stable look to the economy.

"We were hoping with the re-opening of Atlantis it would have a domino effect in a positive direction, but we have two resorts indicating they are making persons redundant and the Hilton has already done so. Everything is predicated on tourists being able to travel. It's just a very bad scenario and situation. There's a wave we have to ride out and hope we do not get gobbled up in it."