Grand Bahama Is Worse Of Under Minnis, Claims Mcalpine

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
GRAND Bahama is “worse off” since the Minnis administration - which won all five constituency seats on the island - was elected to office, claims Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine.
“The harsh reality is, Grand Bahama has gotten worse despite all the political positions and so-called power,” the controversial FNM backbencher said during his contribution to the budget in the House last week.
“I have to make this confession, Grand Bahama did better with less political power. Five and we still took a dive! Add three and Grand Bahama is still not free! A total of eight and we still can’t get it straight!”
Mr McAlpine said that in Grand Bahama, unemployment is high, a proper hospital is needed, hurricane reconstruction is dismal, and the Grand Lucayan project has yet to start despite a heads of agreement signing.
He noted that in Grand Bahama, industrial companies are “laying off left, right and centre.”
Mr McAlpine also claimed that the Disaster Reconstruction Authority established by the Minnis administration is dismal at best. “We are already in another hurricane season and many people’s homes are still unlivable,” he added.
Additionally, he said that designated government shelters are still not ready.
“This government implemented legislation called mandatory evacuation and we’ve not built one hurricane-proof shelter for the people to evacuate to. Many shelters that have been deemed by the government are still not prepared to receive evacuees,” he stated.
He said Grand Bahama is still without a properly functioning hospital that the government promised to be completed by March 1, before the pandemic hit.
“The hospital is all over the place so you don’t know where to go for service. The conditions for our healthcare workers in Grand Bahama, to include our doctors, nurses, and patients, remain atrocious.”
On the topic of schools, he said that the Hugh Campbell Primary, which is in his constituency, is still in a “deplorable” condition since the hurricane last year.
“A school that has such a large influx of students should have received more attention and due care by this government,” he stressed.
Rev McAlpine stated that many Grand Bahamians feel abandoned by their government and the Port Authority. He noted that both seem to blame each other when it’s convenient. He noted that the island’s potable water issues are not fully resolved, nine months after Hurricane Dorian.
Speaking of Grand Lucayan hotel, he said: “We’re jammed with an abandoned hotel which has cost us dearly and is still costing us; making us believe it was a done deal when it was just a Heads of Agreement signing. I would have felt better if we bought the airport before the hotel because then we would have controlled the situation. We would have been responsible to bring heads to put in beds. We bought a hotel knowing that the airport has always been the issue; the taxes and landing fees.”
Comments
tribanon 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Anyone seen or heard from Minnis lately?
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
That roach? I think I stepped on one of his kind last night!
TigerB 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Not sure this guy lives in Grand Bahama, I know I do,
joeblow 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
The Bahamas is worse off under Minnis and its not because of Dorian or COVID, but because he is insecure, incompetent, visionless, unable to communicate and uninspiring as a leader!
licks2 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
I kindda agree with you.. . .but I cannot put the "buck" on the back of doc!! He is the prime minister of the government. . .but he is not the government! This is where I don't like him for. . .he allows poor managers/ministers to stay in positions when they can't think their way out of a wet paper sack!! The Department of Education is a cesspool of dumbness. . .yet he maintain that foolishness!! He knows that he needs to deal with that foolishness. . .yet he let it fester. The next cesspool is the department of Social Services. . .he just leave them to fester. . .no structured intervention!!
But. . .I am afraid that he will be the PM for the next five years. . .Davis and Cooper are just not able to present a viable alternative. . .they just talk foolishness all the time!!! Where is Alfred Sears?
joeblow 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
... if there were a way for him and Sands to not win their seats, I would be willing to let the strongest survive and fight for the position of leader. I think we might have a better outcome!
TigerB 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
He is also the PM for the next 2 years.. you all can change that in 2022. He might be there again after that election... But Ill give my vote to Chester, not Brave.
tribanon 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ya gotta be kidding if Dr. Sands is in the driving seat of the FNM or an altogether new political party.
licks2 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Doc Sands over and over showed that he don't have a clue. . .politically dumb!! But I hope he form a new political party! The FNM needs to be broken up. . . they need to see that they een all that!! They even een switch their ministers. . .they feel that the PLP is such a damn chicken picking group under Davis. . .they can do crap with no 2022 election consequences! I hold PLPs responsible for this mud hole. . .they keep Davis and Cooper out front. . .chenike!! Oh. . .did I forgot to tell ynna that I had light for months now? Don't tell that is because them hotels them are closed. . .I passed the hotels and their lights are all on!! Yinna playing. . .while doc riding high. . .the peoples them still like him!!
Hoda 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
I enjoy a good political attack , however, the bahamas govt doesnt have money to rebuild everyone in the northern bahamas home. I dont think he is as competent as he believes, but i guess we only require mp to hand out coiple cans a cornbeef, etc to show us they care.
moncurcool 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Mr McAlpine also claimed that the Disaster Reconstruction Authority established by the Minnis administration is dismal at best. “We are already in another hurricane season and many people’s homes are still unlivable,” he added.
I am waiting for the first sensible and bold member of parliament who will have the courage to stand up and tell Bahamians that IT IS NOT the responsibility of the government to repair your house after a hurricane. That responsibility is yours as owner. Is it any wonder why our country is in debt? People expect government to do everything for them.
themessenger 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
@moncurcool, I don’t agree with a lot of what you post and I’m certainly not a rabid government supporter. However, I do agree with you that the government is not responsible for repairing or replacing private property damaged by hurricanes, or any other disaster for that matter, regardless of what McAlpine and Chester Cooper may think. Once the genie is out of that bottle it will never go back in. McAlpine is nothing more than another Bodie like political prostitute who changes aisles and asses to kiss more often than most people change underwear, PLP yesterday, FNM today, who knows what tomorrow. Bodie, everyone knows you’re Brave’s number one fart catcher but be careful McAlpine don’t sneak you.
