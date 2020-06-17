Tourists, Returning Residents Need Negative Covid-19 Test From July 1

TOURISTS and returning residents who come to the country when commercial international travel resumes on July 1 will have to present a negative COVID-19 test.
Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar made the announcement in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.
The current status quo maintains that all visitors and returning residents must have a negative test for entry into Bahamian borders.
However, prior to Wednesday’s announcement, the government had not made a decision on whether this practice would continue on July 1 and afterwards.
Critics had raised concern about a possible rise in cases here once the country fully opens its borders next month, due to a reported spike in COVID-19 cases in many US states and ongoing protests there.
On Wednesday, the tourism minister said the “status quo” on requiring negative tests will remain in place after the July 1 opening, given the spike in US cases, where the bulk of the Bahamas’s tourist market comes from.
For more on this story, see Thursday’s Tribune.
More like this story
- Repatriation flights to resume this week
- PM’s address: No new COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day
- OPENING UP: PM sets target date of July 1 to reopen borders
- Consultant Physician Staff Association wants people tested before entering the country
- COVID-19 rise 'inevitable' with tourism's reopening
Comments
Dawes 54 minutes ago
Well Atlantis may as well join others and close until October, and many local businesses may as well start closing their doors for good.
avidreader 25 minutes ago
You are so right. When in history have we witnessed whole nations destroying themselves in an effort to contain a disease? The consequences in economic terms are terrifying. There is much confusion and misinformation compounded by an incredible willingness by politicians to copy the actions of other countries without taking into account local conditions.
chuck 21 minutes ago
Are the tourists arriving between Jun 15 & Jul 1 required to have a negative Covid19 test before entering the country? There have been many arrivals the past three days. Have they been tested? How is this being enforced? Some of us are very worried about spread in small island communities ill equipped to handle such a situation.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID