Atlantis Cuts Staff Transport

By EARYEL BOWLEG
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
AN ATLANTIS executive has confirmed the company is unable to provide transportation for workers when the hotel reopens next month due to cost cutting and job preservation.
However, the move has reportedly upset the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU).
A notice to workers issued Tuesday with a BHCAWU logo revealed the resort indicated the service for employees’ transport to and from work will not be provided when Atlantis reopens on July 7.
The union said the services are provided for in section of 29 of its industrial agreement with the resort.
The union’s letter explained: “This change was done without a full discussion and agreement from the union. However, we will engage the company in a discussion to ensure that the employees’ rights are protected.”
When contacted, Atlantis’ executive president of hotel operations, Russell Miller expressed “surprise with respect to the notice to union members”.
Mr Russell said via email that he had a discussion with the BHCAWU president Darrin Woods on Monday afternoon. This was then followed an official letter to Mr Woods confirming the resort’s position which was discussed as well.
Mr Russell added: “We advised Mr Woods that we cannot provide transportation at this time, due to the cost involved and that we are looking at all ways to preserve jobs. As a result, we would have to forgo the provision of transportation until further notice.”
However Mr Woods later told this newspaper that while he was advised by Atlantis officials about the change, “there wasn’t no lengthy discussion on it”.
He said he told Mr Russell the union does not agree with the decision.
He told The Tribune: “I’m sure we can come up with a way to reduce the cost. . .”
Mr Woods said he understands the hotel sector is operating in unprecedented times, but still thinks there is room for negotiation.
“We believe that it’s not a ‘this is what I want - take it or leave it (situation).’ They are still supposed to be willing to negotiate even in the midst of this pandemic, employees still have a right. We wrote to them saying we’re still prepared to discuss it. You can’t just leave it like that - we have to discuss it. We want to discuss it.”
Atlantis is set to open its doors days after July 1, when commercial international travel is expected to resume in the country.
Comments
Hoda 9 hours, 19 minutes ago
We really are very entitled...sound like the union need to get a bus and drop their ppl wio dont have ride to work, work out something with a bus driver...my god, you dont see whats going on in this industry.
tetelestai 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
This has nothing to do with entitlement. They have a contract - according to Woods. IF this is the case then one side cannot unilaterally change the contract, except with permission from the other side. Woods is entirely correct here. Has nothing to do with entitlement...geez, how obtuse.
Hoda 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Dont go to work then cause your boss can not afford to pick you up. Since you want to talk about contract, then since they take the position that they are contractual entitled to a ride, then when the employer says that I can no longer perform the terms this contract, here is your notice and pay as required under the employment act, lets see if you as the employee still will be there running on with garbage
tribanon 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
And no contract can ever obligate an employer to remain an unprofitable business as a result of an act of God or Communist China in the case of the China virus. The unions would be wise to recognize that it may in fact be more profitable for the owner(s) of Atlantis to close their doors for the next few years while praying for some fool to come along and take this loss-making (cash-bleeding) property off of their hands.
Millennial242 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
“We advised Mr Woods that we cannot provide transportation at this time, due to the cost involved and that we are looking at all ways to preserve jobs. "
From that one line, it sounds like the hotel sought to temporarily suspend a particular service as opposed to permanently terminating more employees than they already have. I really don't see what more there is to discuss here outside of their initial communication with Mr Woods. Why would he need a 'lengthy / long discussion on it'. This is an "it-is-what-it-is". If anything, the union should be seeing how they can help their members by offering a transportation alternative in the interim. Sounds like Atlantis offered a compromise --> if they keep the transportation service then more folks would have to be terminated to address the cost. The whole world going through these issues...no time for the union to be grandstanding. Some hotels aren't even opening.
bahamianson 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
You know what, give them their bus ride and lay off 100 of them, since the bus ride is so important. they need to shut their mouths and be grateful for a job.
tetelestai 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
That's not the point bahamianson, don't be silly. They have a contract, which cant be trained without consent. This is really not a difficult concept to understand, unless you are a public school graduate, I suppose.
Hoda 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
So how you under one article talking about public school teachers are the best in the country, then trying to sling it as an insult in the next....
moncurcool 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
These union leaders really are terrorists to this country. First off, they never employ anyone, but want all the say. No tourist comic, the company trying to save jobs, and they give the solution to hold off transportation so they keep jobs. Only in the Bahamas we have stupidness where unions want the employer pay to drive people to work, Seriously?
Are these idiot union leaders aware of what is going on financially in this country right now? If I was the owner and they want to have an issue, fine, you have your transportation and as we don't have the finances we will send folks to the employment line.
It is sickening for union leaders who have never once taken the time to buy a hotel and operate it they always have much to say. Besides, why is he running to the newspaper. This is a private matter and they need to keep it like that. Sorry, I don't support the union on this one.
TalRussell 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
A reporter needs to ask governing comrades Mr. Minnis, KP, and Dioniso James a two-part yes or no question if there are any truths to the talk that major resorts, including but not limited to, Atlantis, Baha Mar, and Sandals are gearing up permanently lower all operating costs to become more economically attractive for new Ownerships on the other side COVID-19, and a percentage of furlong workers at each of the respective resort properties are not to be invited back to work? Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
