Atlantis Cuts Staff Transport

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN ATLANTIS executive has confirmed the company is unable to provide transportation for workers when the hotel reopens next month due to cost cutting and job preservation.

However, the move has reportedly upset the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU).

A notice to workers issued Tuesday with a BHCAWU logo revealed the resort indicated the service for employees’ transport to and from work will not be provided when Atlantis reopens on July 7.



The union said the services are provided for in section of 29 of its industrial agreement with the resort.

The union’s letter explained: “This change was done without a full discussion and agreement from the union. However, we will engage the company in a discussion to ensure that the employees’ rights are protected.”

When contacted, Atlantis’ executive president of hotel operations, Russell Miller expressed “surprise with respect to the notice to union members”.

Mr Russell said via email that he had a discussion with the BHCAWU president Darrin Woods on Monday afternoon. This was then followed an official letter to Mr Woods confirming the resort’s position which was discussed as well.

Mr Russell added: “We advised Mr Woods that we cannot provide transportation at this time, due to the cost involved and that we are looking at all ways to preserve jobs. As a result, we would have to forgo the provision of transportation until further notice.”

However Mr Woods later told this newspaper that while he was advised by Atlantis officials about the change, “there wasn’t no lengthy discussion on it”.

He said he told Mr Russell the union does not agree with the decision.

He told The Tribune: “I’m sure we can come up with a way to reduce the cost. . .”

Mr Woods said he understands the hotel sector is operating in unprecedented times, but still thinks there is room for negotiation.

“We believe that it’s not a ‘this is what I want - take it or leave it (situation).’ They are still supposed to be willing to negotiate even in the midst of this pandemic, employees still have a right. We wrote to them saying we’re still prepared to discuss it. You can’t just leave it like that - we have to discuss it. We want to discuss it.”

Atlantis is set to open its doors days after July 1, when commercial international travel is expected to resume in the country.