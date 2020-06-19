'Don't Kill Me In Front Of My Family': Singer Sammi Starr Describes Being Robbed At Gunpoint

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SINGER Sammi Starr begged gunmen "Please don't kill me in front of my family" as he was robbed outside his home while his children called his name.

The musician told of “the worse experience” of being robbed at gunpoint as his children called “Daddy”.

“All I was saying and praying to God was ‘Please don't kill me in front of my family’,” the singer said on his Facebook page on Thursday as he told of being robbed by two men earlier that night.

He admitted he tried not to say anything about what happened but the situation was “so heavy on my heart” and expressed sympathy for others who’ve been a victim of such crime.

“Earlier tonight I was made to get out of my wife's car, lay on the ground face down and be robbed at gunpoint; an experience I thought I'd never have to go through.

"What’s worse is, where did this take place, in front of my home...with my children at some points looking outside saying ‘Daddy’ not realising what was happening.”

He added: “Two young men, no older than 17, politely walked up to me, cocked their pistol in my face, pulled me out of the car, made me lay down face first onto the street in my quiet, one-way street neighbourhood and proceeded to rob me, asking me questions about what I had, my life, and at this point I'm lost words; for anything but life."

After about three minutes of searching his pockets and car, the culprits grabbed the hat off Mr Starr’s head, threw it down and ran away.

The singer said he called his friend Freddie Slugger Lightbourne, who sent officers, and four cars came within about 15 minutes. Kyle Walkine, another friend, was visiting a neighbour and both Mr Walkine and the neighbour stayed with Mr Starr until the police left.

When his wife and children realised what happened, he said they were terrified. Mr Starr said he still cannot believe what he went through, but is thankful to God he survived.

“I'm telling you, the worst experience I've ever had was this... what made it worse was knowing they were all right inside, inside of the home on the street where I was laying face down with a gun pointed to my back/head,” he said.

“I still can't believe I went through this, but I'm no better than anyone else. So I'm thankful. I still believe it will get better."