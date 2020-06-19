Firearm Found In Bushes

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
AN illegal firearm was discovered in bushes in the Eight Mile Rock area early Friday morning, Grand Bahama Police reported.
Reports are that shortly after 1am officers of the EMR Division, acting on information, went to an area of Bayshore Road in Jones Town, EMR, where they discovered in bushes a black and silver coloured pistol with one magazine.
No arrest was made and investigations are continuing into the matter.
