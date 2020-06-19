Man Charged With Robbing Two People At Gunpoint

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday after he was charged with holding a man and woman at gunpoint and robbing them of cash earlier this month.

Devon Carey, stood before Magistrate Andrew Forbes, charged with two counts of armed robbery, one of attempted murder and making death threats.

It is alleged that Carey, with others, robbed Ghisele Lubin of $761.59 at Mac Grab Convenience Store, located in Jubilee Gardens, on June 3. It is also alleged he robbed Samuel Strachan of $300 and tried to murder him on June 9.

When given the chance to speak, Carey told the court that while he was in police custody, officers showed him video footage of the armed robberies. After watching the footage, Carey said he told police that the people in the videos were not him.

In response, Magistrate Forbes replied that the details of his claim would have to be shared with an attorney, who would then address the court on his behalf.

Carey was then arraigned for the remaining charge where it is claimed that he, on June 8, threatened Brittany Ferguson with death.

Carey pleaded not guilty to issuing the death threats but was not required to enter a plea to the armed robbery and attempted murder charges. Magistrate Forbes adjourned the matters to September 30.

Bail was also denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.