New Officers Complete Training

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Fifty-four police recruits, including 35 Bahamians and 19 from the Turks and Caicos Islands, completed their training at the Police College in Grand Bahama amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames attended the passing out ceremony held on Thursday at the Bishop Michael Eldon Auditorium. It marked the first training and graduation of foreign police recruits of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force in GB.

The ceremony was streamed live for persons in the Turks and Caicos Islands, with Police Commissioner Paul Rolle delivering brief remarks from Police Commissioner Trevor Botting of the RTCI Police Force, who described it as a “momentous event” and an important milestone for their recruits as they embark on their policing career.

The 54 recruits of the A&B Squad 2020 for completed 18 weeks of “rigorous and grueling” training - the first GB recruit training programme for 2020.

Minister Dames said: “Thanks for answering the call to be part of the noble professional called law enforcement for the maintenance of law and order and protection of life,” he told the graduating recruits. I am delighted to stand and congratulate the newest members of the RBPF and RTCIPF.”

“When you began training some 18 weeks ago, I am certain many of you wanted to give up…,but all of you persevered. And the 35 Bahamians and 19 TCI - the first foreign group who trained in GB – have earned the right to be called police officers.”

Mr Dames explained they have enlisted in a very strenuous profession. “You are enlisting at a critical junction in the landscape of our nation and indeed the world. You are joining at a time when this island and Abaco are still recovering from the ravages of Dorian last year which left in its path a loss of lives, missing persons, and damage, according to some estimates, in excess of $3b.”

“You are signing up at a time when the world is in the midst of coronavirus pandemic that caused widespread suffering and immeasurable deaths, that has caused nations to close,” he stated.

“You are pledging your service to the citizenry at a time when a movement against police brutality has gained international attention and is causing many police agencies around the world to re-examine their policing practices,” the minister said.

Mr Dames told the recruits that they must be “models of conduct,” understanding the use of force and adhering to the policies and protocols established.

He stated that the use of cutting edge technology such as the CCTV cameras and shot spotter are already providing dividends as successful crime-fighting tools. He added that the test phase of Police Body and Dash Cams is completed and officers will soon be equipped with body and dash cams that would provide a greater level of transparency.

Commission Paul Rolle also noted that there are some in policing who have lost their way. He also stated that many recruits forget the words of the oath they sworn to soon as they leave the college.

“You must do your part to retain public trust and perform your duties in a manner that respects individual human rights and which respects, fairness, sensitivity, and compassion,” he stressed.

“The public demands a police force that is responsive to their needs and cries. I am of the view that the time has come for policing as a profession to be redefined,” he said.

He encouraged recruits to “go forward with pride, hold your head high, and always put God first.”

Receiving the Director’s Awards for the highest academic achievement was Constable 4289 Janae Douglas of A Squad, and Constable 4310 Camille Turnquest of B Squad.

The Baton of Honor went to 4290 Constable Walter Henderson Jr of A Squad and Constable 4302 Joshua Rolle of B Squad.