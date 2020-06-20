Man In Custody After Woman Found Dead In Eight Mile Rock

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The body of a woman who was reported missing was discovered in bushes near her home in Eight Mile Rock early on Saturday morning.

Grand Bahama Police suspect foul play and have a man in custody who is assisting them with their investigation.

The identity of the deceased, who is believed to be a Haitian national, is being withheld by police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade reported that sometime around 10pm on Friday family members of the deceased woman went to the Eight Mile Rock Police Station and reported her missing.

“Information is that she left home early that day and up to 10 pm on Friday had not been seen or heard from here since leaving home,” said Mr Greenslade.

He stated that officers of the EMR Division and the victim’s family left on inquiries to locate her, but did not find her.

ACP Greenslade reported that sometime around 7am on Saturday family members discovered deceased’s body in bushes near her home.

“We suspect foul play, and I am happy to report that we have someone in custody who is assisting us with their investigation; we are following some promising leads and hopefully expect to close this matter shortly. We are still asking members of the public to please reach out to us and share any information they have with us,” he said.

When asked the age of the victim, the police chief did not want to disclose that information at this time.

“At this stage we do not want to reveal that information. We are in the initial stages of the investigation and as soon as we get sufficient information we will provide it. We believe she is a Haitian national,” he said.