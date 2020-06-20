Man In Custody After Woman Found Dead In Eight Mile Rock

BY DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
The body of a woman who was reported missing was discovered in bushes near her home in Eight Mile Rock early on Saturday morning.
Grand Bahama Police suspect foul play and have a man in custody who is assisting them with their investigation.
The identity of the deceased, who is believed to be a Haitian national, is being withheld by police.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade reported that sometime around 10pm on Friday family members of the deceased woman went to the Eight Mile Rock Police Station and reported her missing.
“Information is that she left home early that day and up to 10 pm on Friday had not been seen or heard from here since leaving home,” said Mr Greenslade.
He stated that officers of the EMR Division and the victim’s family left on inquiries to locate her, but did not find her.
ACP Greenslade reported that sometime around 7am on Saturday family members discovered deceased’s body in bushes near her home.
“We suspect foul play, and I am happy to report that we have someone in custody who is assisting us with their investigation; we are following some promising leads and hopefully expect to close this matter shortly. We are still asking members of the public to please reach out to us and share any information they have with us,” he said.
When asked the age of the victim, the police chief did not want to disclose that information at this time.
“At this stage we do not want to reveal that information. We are in the initial stages of the investigation and as soon as we get sufficient information we will provide it. We believe she is a Haitian national,” he said.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
Victim and Criminal are both Illegal Haitian Immigrants!!! Deport them back to their hell-hole so they can do these crimes on their own soil, we already have to deal with the D- bahamian population led by none other than the most dishonorable Hubert Minnis. Lord knows we cant take any more Haitian immigrants who only know how to steal and kill, especially since 99% of them cant speak a lick of English!!!
UN 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Yup, Bahamians are such peaceful, caring and law-abiding people (which is why for many years they’ve decided it’s normal to target a lone woman of HAITIAN DESCENT). Their rape stat is the highest in the region (even higher than Jamaica’s) - which explains why both genders feel it’s okay to figuratively rape a woman. I saw an old news piece about an incident which took place in the USA, a 19 yr old Bahamian boy nearly killed an 8 yr old American girl (raped her, smashed her head with rocks - they seem to like rocks - and buried her alive). I wasn’t surprised at all (I’m sensing their obsession goes back really far - pedophilia).
I wonder if that recent news piece I saw on another site is true - Bahamians taking advantage of Trump’s kindness by overstaying? Did they get kicked out? Hypocrisy. Why wasn’t that reported by the major newspapers? Yup, all about making Bahamians look good (narcissism). If it’s true, it means they ‘gat something in common with Haitians - except dey ain’t as strong - one lil sign of hardship and they don’t want to help their government rebuild’.
The Haitian people don’t have a government who cares about their best interest. Haiti has had many years of hardship. Bahamians can’t show empathy for the Haitian people, but they gladly accepted Trump’s generosity. How many Bahamians are surviving off less than $1 a day? They can somehow find 600 million to gamble away. How many Bahamians have been killed by their own people at the top? How many had to watch their country get torn to shreds by earthquakes which took the lives of more than 300,000 people? Yup, one lil piece of wind and they ain’t coming back here (‘ain’t use to hard life’ but want ‘Princess’ to live that way).
Females trying to silence another female (but men are the problem). Free speech is now one-sided (‘we can talk but you can’t talk’).
Also, I wonder why so many tourists are going to private islands........
empathy 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Sadly, you speak Xenophobia.
Immigration, legal nor illegal, are not the source of our problems.
We need to come together as a people and formulate strategies that address diversification of our economy, inclusiveness in high standard education, sensible constitutional reform, including citizenship and immigration. We need to build a Bahamas that our young people will be proud of and want to live in. In short, plans to move our country “forward (upward, onward together “).
