Beaches In New Providence, Paradise Island, Bimini To Reopen June 29, Curfew Shortened

BEACHES and parks in New Providence, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and Bimini will reopen on Monday, June 29, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in Parliament.
However gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, meaning no beach parties are allowed, he said today.
As he explained that the country was entering phase five of his administration’s reopening plan, Dr Minnis also revealed the nightly curfew has been shortened and will now be in place from 10pm-5am each day. He also said the COVID-19 emergency powers will be extended into July.
As a result of the later curfew, businesses can now operate until 8pm.
Dr Minnis also said restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining once physical distancing and hygiene guidelines are followed. Patrons must wear masks and maximum seating should be based on 50 percent occupancy, he said.
However he stressed that Arawak Cay vendors are not included in this category and the site is not permitted to resume indoor dining at this time.
Effective Wednesday, July 1, Dr Minnis said gyms can reopen and outdoor group exercise may resume. Spas may also reopen with health protocols approved by the Ministry of Health.
Funerals in a church may be held with numbers based on physical distancing protocols established for Saturday and Sunday services, Dr Minnis said.
Weddings may also be held under the same guidelines. There is no need to get approval from the competent authority for these services, he said.
Effective Wednesday July 1, taxi services may resume based on tourism guidelines.
Dr Minnis stressed that business owners will be held responsible for letting maskless people enter their establishments and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.
If the owner fails to force these requirements, they are at risk of being fined up to $10,000 or face up to 18 months in prison.
A second violation will lead to a second fine and a third violation will lead to a temporary closure of the facility until health officials can be satisfied that continued operations will not pose a health risk to the community.
More like this story
- WE’RE NOT QUITE DONE YET, FOLKS: Major steps forward in easing emergency but lockdowns remain
- Last stages but curfew stays for overnight
- Restrictions eased as nation moves into Phase 3 of reopening
- PM: Weekend lockdowns will be lifted from June 13th
- PM’s address: No new COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day
Comments
DDK 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
Patrons to wear masks for restaurant indoor dining 🤣
ISpeakFacts 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
Gyms and Taxis and Bus services resuming this early is beyond stupid, be prepared for the second wave of the China Virus in the Bahamas, but knowing how this government thinks, they won't test anyone!!!
Minnis was always an idiot, but it seems he's worse off than before, Arawak Cay was packed all weekend without any mask wearing or social distancing, yet the parks are still closed for another week!!! With our open borders to China Virus USA and Communist China and with cruise ships returning to our waters in September, it's as clear as day that Minnis is the biggest buffoon to ever hold the title as PM, how on Earth are you a doctor but continue to put everyone's lives at risk!!!
Porcupine 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Do you feel strongly about this topic?
tribanon 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
But you can take a short trip to Covid-19 infested South Florida without taking a Cover-19 test in Florida before returning to the Bahamas.
Minnis has absolutely no clue how foolishly stupid he sounds!
And how much longer is our Chief Justice (Brian Moree) and our Judiciary at large going to permit Minnis to behave like a tyrannical dictator and blatantly disregard our Constitution and most basic constitutional rights?
ISpeakFacts 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
Can't go to the park or Beach with your family but you can surely go to Arawak Cay aka the new COVID-19 hotspot where nobody wears a mask or practices social distancing!!!
moncurcool 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Be factual. Where is it been said that you can take a short trip without being tested to return?
If I read correctly, DR. Brennen said that was a recommendation made, but nowhere did he say that is the policy the government pronounced. We need to at least be accurate when we make critiques.
tribanon 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
And just whose water do think Brennen is carrying with Minnis now minister of health? Get real!
ISpeakFacts 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
The fact that it's even a recommendation proves how stupid these "doctors" are in this country LMAO
TalRussell 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
To date over one-thousand members, the colony's PopoulacesOrdinary at large POAL, including the Homeless, the sick, the runs out paycheques to buy food to eat, along with the mentally challenged, have been arrested, handcuffed and ankle-ironed to be detained behind bars, waiting to be tried before a criminal court cruel and heartless judge, only to have been fined or jailed for the simple infraction curfew violations!
Observing restaurant patrons munching away whilst wearing the jailable face-covering is nothing short a new qualifier a ticketed Olympian spectators event? Who but Comrade Mr, Minnis, does make this kinda stuff up. Just, Can't. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
Clamshell 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
Tal ... if you insist on continuing with all that colony-etc.-crap, can you please learn how to spell “populace”? Please? You’re pretty smart, this shouldn’t be all that difficult for you!
RealTalk 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
The decision to allow tourists was made. It is only right that we expect public transportation, gyms, indoor dining but most importantly, the BEACH to open.
We have been experimenting with herd immunity for 3 months. Let's see how strong and effective this strategy will be when the borders open.
Jim 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
American family of 6 vacationing in the Bahamas, pick your 3 favorite children and leave the other one behind when going to the beach, only parties of 5 allowed.
The_Oracle 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
No Worries, they'll change things another dozen times before the month is over. The severity of the Fines is not commensurate with all the other minor boondoggled allowances and peculiarities.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID