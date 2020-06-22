Beaches In New Providence, Paradise Island, Bimini To Reopen June 29, Curfew Shortened

Document Prime Minister's Report: COVID-19 Update

BEACHES and parks in New Providence, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and Bimini will reopen on Monday, June 29, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in Parliament.

However gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, meaning no beach parties are allowed, he said today.

As he explained that the country was entering phase five of his administration’s reopening plan, Dr Minnis also revealed the nightly curfew has been shortened and will now be in place from 10pm-5am each day. He also said the COVID-19 emergency powers will be extended into July.

As a result of the later curfew, businesses can now operate until 8pm.

Dr Minnis also said restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining once physical distancing and hygiene guidelines are followed. Patrons must wear masks and maximum seating should be based on 50 percent occupancy, he said.

However he stressed that Arawak Cay vendors are not included in this category and the site is not permitted to resume indoor dining at this time.

Effective Wednesday, July 1, Dr Minnis said gyms can reopen and outdoor group exercise may resume. Spas may also reopen with health protocols approved by the Ministry of Health.

Funerals in a church may be held with numbers based on physical distancing protocols established for Saturday and Sunday services, Dr Minnis said.

Weddings may also be held under the same guidelines. There is no need to get approval from the competent authority for these services, he said.

Effective Wednesday July 1, taxi services may resume based on tourism guidelines.

Dr Minnis stressed that business owners will be held responsible for letting maskless people enter their establishments and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

If the owner fails to force these requirements, they are at risk of being fined up to $10,000 or face up to 18 months in prison.

A second violation will lead to a second fine and a third violation will lead to a temporary closure of the facility until health officials can be satisfied that continued operations will not pose a health risk to the community.