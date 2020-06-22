Don't Get Too Excited, Andros Residents Told

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CHAMBER of Commerce president is urging Andros residents to wait for more definitive details surrounding the proposed North Andros "free trade zone" project before coming to a conclusion on the potential development, which promises thousands of jobs.

In a statement released on the weekend, Darrin Bethel, Andros Chamber of Commerce president, told residents to not take a definitive stance on the proposed multi-million dollar project until further details have been released on the project, as current information has been too conflicting.

Saying Andros residents "need to know the details of the said project", Mr Bethel urged locals to "simply pump the breaks on judgment" towards the potential investment, which could potentially benefit the people of Andros in the long-term.

He added: "The information being circulated here on the ground and what is being reported is a big contrast so it is important that's in our best interest to rather seek understanding because even the MP says that he is unaware of such a project.

"…The issue is not giving Androsians a clear understanding of what it is that is actually being proposed or offered to us and how it will affect us today and our children later and grandchildren in the future.

"I'm not suggesting the project is a good one or that it's a bad one, what I'm saying is that it is evident that we don't have enough information as yet to make a decision."

Last week, The Tribune reported that a US-based billionaire was behind a proposed multi-million dollar development at the Morgan's Bluff area, called the North Andros "free trade zone," that would include a new port, airport, healthcare research facilities and manufacturing facilities for harvested aragonite.

A formal submission has not yet been made to the Minnis administration but a leaked draft proposal requests work permits and promises more than 10,000 new construction, manufacturing and service jobs.

Since the bombshell announcement, many critics have weighed in, with some observers raising environmental concerns about the proposed project, which speaks to harvesting aragonite in a water concession area.

Those concerns were also expressed by the Progressive Liberal Party last week, which noted that the project was not environmentally sustainable given the shallow water table in the Andros area.

For his part, North Andros and the Berry Islands MP Carlton Bowleg said he would not support any project that will negatively impact the future of his constituents. The revelation came after he told The Tribune he was not even aware of the development until he read the details in the press.

"Whatever we agree to has to be safe," Mr Bowleg said, "not in a way that is going to be damaging as far as people coming in reaping awards that our children won't benefit from at the end of the day. I am not for it."

In view of these concerns, Mr Bethel said some Andros residents have suggested that the project be established in Grand Bahama.

However, the Chamber of Commerce president said he believes all pros and cons of the proposed development should be weighed before a final decision is made.

Noting that the government alone cannot facilitate the island's economic growth, he cautioned to residents: "What really needs to happen is that we the people should get full transparency on the proposals and maybe the investors would want to invest in both Freeport and Andros. I think we have to be careful to pass early judgement and take a side.

"I was very much against the early proposal for a mining project here in North Andros, I led objection to it, however I was able to review those plans and evaluate the benefits and drawbacks. Since then the scenarios have changed eg, no more barging of water to New Providence, Arrow Plants have taken over.

"This is different and we can't allow history to represent us as the sleeping giant that never progressed because it's people fought against all manner of investment simply out of fear of losing control of something that we never had power over, which is the land here in Andros."

Mr Bethel also said that a letter is currently being drafted by the North Andros Council in response to the proposed development.

He noted: "The information I received is that the North Andros Council was contacted in reference to the proposed mining project only. The developer's request was to simply update the District Council and to seek their support of the project when presented to the government.

"The council met and made a determination and is in the process of drafting a letter of response to the developer outlining their position and contingency of support and recommendations inclusive of but not limited to an environmental impact assessment."