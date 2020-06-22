Trust Sounds Alert On Andros Plans

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS National Trust is sounding the alarm over concerns about three development proposals for North Andros which have grabbed headlines recently.

For one of those proposals, it has been reported Morgan’s Bluff is the target of a multi-million development. Philanthropic billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is heading a group that wants to invest $200m-$250m over the first two phases of the project called the North Andros Green Free Trade Zone. The initial proposal aims to create more than 700 full-time jobs and 10,000 construction jobs.

In a statement, BNT noted the organisation has formally communicated its concerns about the proposed projects to the Bahamas Investment Authority, with copies sent to the Ministry of Environment and Housing, and the Bahamas Environment Science and Technology (BEST) Commission.

BNT said North Andros has six protected areas, adding that five of these areas are included in the mapping of several proposals: Blue Holes National Park, Crab Replenishment Reserve, Joulter Cays National Park, and North and South Marine Parks.

BNT’s executive director, Eric Carey, stated the proposals have the potential to impact the park and their surrounding environments.

Mr Carey said: “Joulter Cays is a critical habitat for endangered seabirds, such as the Piping Plover, and other native species. It also plays a significant role in the livelihoods of Androsian people whose eco-tourism businesses rely on bonefish flats for recreation.

“Marine animals are supported by the coral reefs of North and South Marine Parks to replenish populations vital to sustainable fisheries. Other food-sources like land crabs in Crab Replenishment Reserve are at risk too.”

BNT noted Minister of Environment Romauld Ferreira’s contribution during the most recent budget debate and expressed the group’s support for his position in regards to the sustainability of aragonite replenishment.

The statement read: “Broad-scale exploitation of aragonite and sand is not renewable in our lifetime and therefore should not be considered sustainable.

“Requested copies of the proposals have been submitted by the BNT to the attention of the Bahamas Investment Authority at the Office of the Prime Minister. BNT wrote to be involved in an environmental impact assessment (EIA), if plans are considered further. Informed comments can be made on the specifics of these developments once The BNT is able to review the formal project documents and relevant EIAs.

“These topics underscore the importance of having national parks and marine protected areas. National parks protect environments in all corners of the archipelago. The BNT helps protect biodiversity that are essential to our Bahamian way of life.”

In a statement yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that the North Andros Green Free Trade Zone proposal has been submitted to the government for review but it has not been analysed as yet.

“The proposal had not been formally analysed nor reviewed to determine its viability, nor has it been presented to the National Economic Council for consideration,” OPM said. “There is a well-established process for review and consideration of all major investment projects, which requires review and input from various agencies of the government and public consultation prior to approval by the government of the Bahamas.”

Other proposals for Andros include a proposed aggregate mining and land reclamation project that would generate more than 100 jobs - and a total $125m investment - at full build-out. Tribune Business reported last week that Bahamas Materials Company Ltd, which presented its project to the North Andros District Council on June 9 as part of an extensive feedback and consultation process, is targeting a $15m-$20m first phase investment and the creation of around 35 full-time jobs as it responds to the government’s call for diversification amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third and final proposal is that of Bahamas Agricultural Resources (BAR), a farming project that is seeking some 25,000 acres of Crown land and Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) land in the Twin Lakes area, Tribune Business reported.