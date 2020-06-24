70 Still In Shelters

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN estimated 70 people are still in shelters in New Providence some nine months after Hurricane Dorian, according to Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell.

Mr Campbell previously reported in May the Poinciana Inn was housing about 71 individuals and the Bahamas Academy Auditorium on Wulff Road was accommodating less than 100 people. The new figure he gave yesterday outside of Cabinet showed a decrease in both facilities.

He said: “Here in New Providence, last count I think we had 20 or less at the Poinciana. I think I gave instructions to give those 20 a deadline. We have 50 or less in Bahamas Academy. If need be, we may combine the two but our ultimate objective is to have those persons transitioned.”

As for the deadline for those at the inn, he was not able to specify when they will be asked to leave. The end of 2019 was originally the aim for the government for the shelters to be closed, however the deadline was extended to accommodate those with nowhere else to go.

Minister of Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis earlier this month said officials are increasing hurricane shelter capacity to ensure social distance is maintained by people at these facilities.

The social services minister noted the ministry is hopeful there will not be a repeat of last year. He added the ministry has done its normal regular due diligence as well as the new ministry for disaster management.

Hurricane Dorian brought destruction to Abaco and Grand Bahama last September and left thousands of people homeless.