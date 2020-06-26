Man Fined For Violating Curfew

By Farah Johnson

A 28-year-old man was fined $500 in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday for violating the national curfew and lying to a police officer.

Jackson Durogene appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux after officers found him on Eneas Street around 2.13am on June 25. He pleaded guilty and was fined $350 or one month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. During the hearing, Duroogene was also charged with deceiving a public officer. He admitted to committing the offence and was further fined $150 or one month at BDCS. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Prosecutor Kenny Thompson said officers on mobile patrol observed Durogene on the road. He said when the defendant noticed the officers, he “quickly walked” into a nearby yard. When the officers questioned Durogene, he identified himself as Jackson Carey. Still, he could not give a satisfactory account for why he was outdoors. Sgt McKenzie said when the officers conducted a background check, they discovered the defendant’s last name was Durogene and not Carey. As a result, he was arrested and taken to the Southern Police Station. During an interview with police there, he told officers that he was “going through things with his wife” and claimed that the two of them had got into a fight so he was staying at his cousin’s house who lived through Eneas Street.