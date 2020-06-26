Man Pleads Guilty To Breaking Cousin's Windshield

A MAN shattered his cousin's windshield during an argument, a court heard on Friday.

Tyrone Taylor, 26, was charged with damage in the Magistrate’s Court after he admitted to shattering his cousin’s windshield earlier this week.

Tyrone Taylor pleaded guilty to causing $567.28 worth of damage to David Wildgoose's 2010 Honda Accord on June 22 during his arraignment before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

The court heard that Mr Wildgoose told police Taylor had thrown a rock at his car while they were having an argument.

During the hearing, Taylor told the magistrate he had gone to his grandmother’s apartment to warm up food that night. He claimed while he was there, Mr Wildgoose “flew up in his face for nothing” and kept telling him that the “curfew was coming soon so he needed to hurry up and get from around here". Taylor said at the time, he felt like it was not Mr Wildgoose’s place to tell him to leave since it was his grandmother’s residence. He claimed that he broke Mr Wildgoose’s windshield after Mr Wildgoose had punched him in his eye.

As a result, Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux fined Taylor $300 for committing the offence. She also ordered the defendant to compensate Mr Wildgoose for the damage to his windshield and warned him that if he failed to do so, he would spend six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.