Two Charged With Stealing Cleaning Supplies

By Farah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged in the Magistrate’s court on Friday with stealing an assortment of cleaning supplies from the company for which they worked.

Jo-Delvano Archer, 35, and Emmanuel Kemp, 23, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with stealing by reason of employment after they were accused of stealing five cases of pine cleaner, six cases of Ensueno fabric softener, 13 cases of flash cleaner, and 10 bags of Ruth from the Bahamas Warehouse Agency on June 9. The items had a combined value of $583.23.

Archer pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $500. He was also ordered to compensate the company $583.23 for the stolen goods. If he fails to do so, he will spend six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Kemp on the other hand, denied the allegation and had his case adjourned to October 7 for trial. Bail was denied and he was remanded to BDCS in the interim.

According to prosecutor Lincoln McKenzie, the Bahamas Warehouse Agency’s manager reported that Archer had supplies to deliver to Super Wash but when the defendant returned, he discovered that some of the items that were intended to be delivered to Super Wash were missing. He was subsequently arrested and taken to a nearby station, where he admitted to the offence in an interview with police.

During the arraignment, Archer was represented by attorney Jomo Campbell. He told the magistrate that his client was a father of three and had fallen “victim to the pressures of life,” because his partner had just given birth to twins. He claimed that Archer was “overwhelmed with being a new father twice at one time” and insisted the defendant was not a person of criminal nature.