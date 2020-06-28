Pm Addresses Nation As Reopening Moves Into New Phase

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave updates on the phased reopening of the nation on Sunday afternoon, saying, “We are able to reopen our economy in a safer manner than many other jurisdictions.”
In his televised address, Dr Minnis thanked the Bahamian people for their cooperation during the curfews and lockdown and said their sacrifice has not been in vain.
With regards to the reopening, Dr Minnis said:
• Effective from tomorrow – Monday, June 29, beaches and parks will reopen on New Providence, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and Bimini.
• On Wednesday, July 1, the nation will enter into phase two of the tourism plan and international borders will reopen for commercial flights. On that date, hotels and vacation rentals may also reopen.
• Taxi services may resume based on ministry guidelines. Bus services can resume with 50 percent occupancy.
• On July 13, attractions, excursions and tours may reopen. On July 27 vendors – including straw vendors – may reopen and jet ski operators can operate. Masks must be worn by all.
• Groups of more than five people are strictly prohibited on beaches. Enforcement teams will monitor this risk closely. Mass gatherings may result in the immediate closure of a beach. Based on the response to these measures, the government will decide on whether beaches will stay open for the upcoming Independence weekend.
• People currently entering the country require a negative molecular diagnostic COVID-19 test within 10 days of their travel date. From July 7, the window of time between that test and the day of travel will be shortened to seven days. Anyone coming from a country where they cannot obtain a test will be permitted entry but subject to a 14-day quarantine.
• Bahamians and residents returning from a trip abroad of 72 hours or less are exempted from the need for a test to re-enter the country but will have to quarantine for two weeks on their return home. Everyone entering the country may be subject to thermal checks. All will be monitored by the Ministry of Health.
• Effective Wednesday, July 1, gyms may reopen and outdoor group exercise can resume with health protocols. Masks are not required during exercise but must be worn until exercise begins and immediately afterwards – that includes outdoor exercise.
• The police have been charged with establishing a new COVID-19 enforcement unit. There will be fines of $200 or one month imprisonment for not wearing masks.
• Businesses allowing someone in without a mask will be fined $500, then $1,000 on second offence. A business may be temporarily closed for a third offence.
• Non-essential travel overseas is strongly discouraged.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 12 hours, 7 minutes ago
I had my doubts, but not anymore!!! Minnis for sure is the biggest moron on this planet, only fitting that his followers would take after him!!!
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
lol @ the Tribune graphic artist:) I am going to take a guess that they are not a fan of the cheapsy looking back drop. Waiting to see what colour they turn it to next (intentionally), we've been through blue, purple, mauve, now mint green lol
Clamshell 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
July 8 will be a cluster-foxtrot at the airports.
Hoda 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
I read that American Airlines now requires passengers to prove they have been covid free for 14 days prior to travel. Don’t know if other airlines have similar protocols.
TalRussell 10 hours, 22 minutes ago
Curious if The Colony's heading eastward Health Minister be's in agreement with the westbound PMfive's Sunday reopening twist Into his Newest Phase
Nod Once for Yeah, each Sunday him becomes that much closer charismatic to being that of a cartoonist-like character, Twice for No?
DDK 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
I think the PM has interests in a mask factory 🤣 He sure has a penchant for fines. High past time to repeal his emergency powers before he truly flies over the cuckoo's nest!
Clamshell 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Reality check: Two of those 7 days will be weekends, when nobody in Nassau will be in the office processing Health Visas. And we all know the government pretty much grinds to a halt by lunchtime on Fridays. An incoming tourist does not stand a chance. Ludicrous.
TalRussell 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Are visitors and tourists suppose to sew their own masks?
Ma Comrade DDK, didn't PMfive make it a jailable offense* to import for resale to the PopoulacesOdinary at large POAL, visitors and tourists, face coverings?**
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
lol. Yes. Anyone not able to operate a sewing machine gets hard time.. to the limestone quarry with every one of you!
TalRussell 8 hours, 42 minutes ago
Are we not a without steady electricity Colony! You mean they does sell battery operated sewing machines?
Clamshell 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
🤣🤣🤣😎
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
lol. I forgot that small detail. Im headed to the quarry now, see if I can get time off for not wasting the court's time and good behaviour.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Paul Krugman says the idea of having to make a choice between opening to save the economy versus caution on the pandemic is a false narrative. He says there is no economy until the virus is controlled. He cited evidence of this is as the southern US States that made a big deal about reopening a month ago only to now have to close down in face of restaurant linked COVID spikes. And if you leave restaurants open who will go if cases are spiking?
All I know is in March we were reading about ICU wards being overburdened, people needing ventilators and people dying within 2 weeks of being hospitalized... over "there". We were pretty easy going in March. I'm wondering if we've been lulled back into a false sense of security. Only time will tell.
TalRussell 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
Warning: Some do drown at sea*
I've long cautioned against looking down on our comrade Haitian community that we might not be that much far away from setting sail in sloops in search of a livelihood. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
professionalbahamian 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
If their going to have an enforcement unit on the beaches for masks, please let them give tickets for throwing garbage same time! Why not - everyone knows the beaches on NP end up looking like a dump ground after a long weekend.
TalRussell 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Ma Comrade Professional, two thumbs up!
Imagine jail cells for mask offenders? More productive hire beach wardens over mask constabulary. Now you can see more clearly why some call for the defunding Royal Constabulary. Can only push the PopoulacesOrdinary at large POAL, Christian ways so damn far before they jump back at you with we don't like your way PMfive for wanting jail so many. . .
