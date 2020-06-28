Pm Addresses Nation As Reopening Moves Into New Phase

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave updates on the phased reopening of the nation on Sunday afternoon, saying, “We are able to reopen our economy in a safer manner than many other jurisdictions.”

In his televised address, Dr Minnis thanked the Bahamian people for their cooperation during the curfews and lockdown and said their sacrifice has not been in vain.

With regards to the reopening, Dr Minnis said:

• Effective from tomorrow – Monday, June 29, beaches and parks will reopen on New Providence, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and Bimini.

• On Wednesday, July 1, the nation will enter into phase two of the tourism plan and international borders will reopen for commercial flights. On that date, hotels and vacation rentals may also reopen.

• Taxi services may resume based on ministry guidelines. Bus services can resume with 50 percent occupancy.

• On July 13, attractions, excursions and tours may reopen. On July 27 vendors – including straw vendors – may reopen and jet ski operators can operate. Masks must be worn by all.

• Groups of more than five people are strictly prohibited on beaches. Enforcement teams will monitor this risk closely. Mass gatherings may result in the immediate closure of a beach. Based on the response to these measures, the government will decide on whether beaches will stay open for the upcoming Independence weekend.

• People currently entering the country require a negative molecular diagnostic COVID-19 test within 10 days of their travel date. From July 7, the window of time between that test and the day of travel will be shortened to seven days. Anyone coming from a country where they cannot obtain a test will be permitted entry but subject to a 14-day quarantine.

• Bahamians and residents returning from a trip abroad of 72 hours or less are exempted from the need for a test to re-enter the country but will have to quarantine for two weeks on their return home. Everyone entering the country may be subject to thermal checks. All will be monitored by the Ministry of Health.

• Effective Wednesday, July 1, gyms may reopen and outdoor group exercise can resume with health protocols. Masks are not required during exercise but must be worn until exercise begins and immediately afterwards – that includes outdoor exercise.

• The police have been charged with establishing a new COVID-19 enforcement unit. There will be fines of $200 or one month imprisonment for not wearing masks.

• Businesses allowing someone in without a mask will be fined $500, then $1,000 on second offence. A business may be temporarily closed for a third offence.

• Non-essential travel overseas is strongly discouraged.