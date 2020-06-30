The Big Question: Independence And Your Hopes For The Nation

The 47th anniversary of Independence finds The Bahamas wrestling with the effects of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your hopes for the nation as it grapples with these issues and beyond?
Comments
mrsmith 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
Independence??? What independence?
Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 have made clear that this nation is fully dependent on others. Until The Bahamas changes its entire outlook on its existence and value, eliminate failed policies and move to the back of the line people whose interests in The Bahamas are self-oriented, the country will remain as is or rapidly worsen. Nothing to look forward to unless innovative Bahamians innovate for ALL Bahamians The end.
tribanon 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
What do we have to celebrate? We have a bankrupt country led by a self-annointed arrogant, incompetent and nasty supreme ruler who has taken away all of our constitutionally guaranteed rights and civil liberties.
DDK 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
A bit harsh Anon, but sadly quite true.
moncurcool 8 hours, 55 minutes ago
Firstly, we are not independent. We only use that word but it's a joke. We are independently dependent on other nations. How much do we import? Why do we need to open the borders from a country experiencing COVID19 spikes? Because we are not independent. We are dependent on others.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
"What are your hopes for the nation as it grapples with these issues and beyond?"
None. My hope that the government would do anything to turn this nation is gone. 3 months to plan for reopening and they couldn't renew the orders, couldn't put in a protocol for a reopening date, couldn't identify a plan for school reopening. The opening day will come and they will plan as they go. It's inevitable.
The only hope we have now is for the people to grab this country and run with it up the hill to the future. And if the people can't do it without government, we're doomed.
Ashinnabash 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
"And if the people can't do it without government, we're doomed." - So true
