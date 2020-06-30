Lloyd Promises School Statement By Week's End

EDUCATION Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said a statement will be released at the end of the week advising the public on the way forward for children’s education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents have been speculating, on social media, that when the new school year begins there will be shortened classroom days or rotated days for learning in schools.

“At the end of this week we will let everyone know what is going to be happening,” Mr Lloyd said when contacted for comment. “A statement will be issued at the end of the week.”

Students across the country have been engaged in online studies since March when COVID-19 changed the lives of residents with curfews and lock downs, preventing them from attending schools and the workplace.

According to an affiliate of the Anglican Central Education Authority, the school system is looking at a number of options once the new school year begins this fall, including children being taught in classrooms some days and online on other days. The affiliate said another option being discussed is rotation attendance between the high schools and the primary schools. These proposed measures are being discussed to maintain social distancing protocols, while still delivering the product that is needed.

The board of directors for the Anglican Central Education Authority is expected to meet sometime this week and the way forward will be released shortly after.

Attempts to reach the Catholic School Board of Education were unsuccessful up to press time.