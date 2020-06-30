Two Found Dead In Separate Incidents

By EARYEL BOWLEG

POLICE are investigating two more homicides after two men were found dead in separate incidents Tuesday.

A man’s body was found in St Joseph Church’s graveyard. ASP Audley Peters said the deceased is believed to be between 40 to 45 years old and preliminary findings reveal he is a resident of the area. The man’s identity was not released. He said the body appeared to have been in the graveyard overnight and foul play is suspected. “Shortly before 6am this morning, a male was walking through the cemetery when he came upon a body laying on the ground with severe head injuries,” ASP Peters said.

“He called the police a short time later. The police arrived and EMS was called in where they pronounced the body unresponsive.”

Hours later, a man was shot while fixing a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Pink Meadows Avenue off Bellot Road.

On the scene, ASP Peters told reporters that shortly after 1pm police received information of a shooting incident.

“Officers responded and the information we received was that a male was fixing a vehicle when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him. The suspect got away on foot in an unknown direction,” he said.

He added the victim was approximately in his 30s to early 40s.

Asked if police are concerned about the recent spate of killings and shootings, ASP Peters assured the force is ensuring matters are brought to a closure and depends on members of the community providing information.

He said: “Any incident that would’ve occurred, the police would be concerned about it. What is of note is that we’re putting every effort forward to ensure that we bring matters like these to a closure as quick as possible and our success thus far has been our response from members of the community with providing the intelligence for us in getting our suspects and bringing these matters before the court.”

The killings pushed the country’s murder count to 34 for the year according to this newspaper’s records. On Sunday night, a man was shot dead on his porch in Nassau Village. He was identified by relatives as 40-year-old Godfrey Sawyer.

On Saturday, a two-year-old was shot by a stray bullet while in her grandmother’s arms as the two were on the front porch of the woman’s home. The child was flown to New Providence where she was last listed in critical condition. Police said two men are in custody in connection to that incident.