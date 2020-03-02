Tribune Trio Win Press Club Awards

The Bahamas' leading journalists gathered at the Hilton Hotel on Saturday night to celebrate this year's winners and nominees in the Bahamas Press Club's fifth annual media awards.

Special honour on the night was made to Ed Bethel who received The Etienne Dupuch Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is in honour of the late Sir Etienne Dupuch, regarded as the crusading journalist who served as editor of The Tribune for more than 50 years. The award was presented by Mrs Eileen Dupuch Carron, The Tribune's Publisher/Editor.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham received the 2019 Trailblazer Award as the person responsible for opening The Bahamas' airwaves to allow private broadcasting and later in 1994 in allowing Cable Television.

Also among the night's winners were members of The Tribune's Editorial team.

Our winners were: Jeffarah Gibson for the Lesley Higgs Feature Writer of the Year award; Whiteley McKinney for The Kenneth Nathaniel Francis Award for Newspaper Design and Composition and Nico Scavella, Best News story, Print.