By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE purchase deal for the Grand Lucayan resort was signed on Monday, setting plans in motion for a $300m investment development by the Royal Caribbean International and ITM Group to transform Grand Bahama and revive its beleaguered economy.

The signing of the sales and heads of agreement was held on the resort’s great lawn on the Lucayan Beach, which is poised to be a “world premier tourist destination in the region”.

Through this mega-investment, some 3,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created for Bahamians, according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Signing on behalf of the government was Cabinet secretary, Camille Johnson. The purchaser is Holistica Destinations, a joint venture formed between RCI and the ITM Group.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of RCI; Mauricio Hamui, CEO of ITM; and Robert Shamosh, CEO of Holistica Destinations also signed the agreement.

The Grand Bahama project is Holistica’s largest development. It comprises two major components – the Lucayan resort property and Freeport Harbour.

Mr Shamosh revealed that the hotel property will be transformed into a world-class destination, with water-based entertainment, including a massive water and adventure theme park.

Other amenities include a shopping village, that will feature a variety of activities and family entertainment, and a 40,000 sq ft convention centre.

The second component involves the redevelopment of the harbour into a new cruise facility, with three new additional berths capable of berthing the largest cruise ships in the world.

There will be a harbour village, comprising shopping outlets, restaurants, beach and wellness areas, and a multi-modern transportation hub, with infrastructure for water ferries and ground transportation.

Mr Shamosh believes that Grand Bahama will offer “unparalleled experience” in the region, attracting more cruise and land-tourism investments.

He said: “This project is about renewal and revival in the face of a natural disaster. This is an opportunity for a new start. Holistica and the government are betting on this project to be the tip of the arrow that will not only be the development of cruise tourism but also boost many investments in Grand Bahama.”

For his part, Dr Minnis said the signing marks a “new day” for Grand Bahama after previously failed developments.

“This $300 million investment will go a long way in revitalising Grand Bahama, with a myriad of economic and employment opportunities for more Grand Bahamians,” he said.

“After many false dawns, there is an exciting new horizon for our second-most populous island and economic centre.

“Grand Bahama is at the beginning of a new day. This is even more critical in light of a series of hurricanes over the years, especially the recent destruction and in some areas of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian,’ said Dr Minnis.

He believes the benefits to Grand Bahama will be immense, touching various sectors, including tourism, construction, commerce, particularly at Port Lucaya Marketplace, tour operations, as well as increased revenue for the government.

“Like many of you, I have seen its (Grand Bahama) ups and downs, its struggles, and its needs. With this major investment and other investments, we are restoring the confidence of Grand Bahama,” Dr Minnis said.

Dr Minnis said the government is looking into plans to redevelop the Grand Bahama International airport, which will require a significant investment. He said the airport facility is vital to building a new Grand Bahama.

Mr Bayley said that Grand Bahama will experience major “economic prosperity” due to a tremendous increase of over 2 million visitors a year.

“What makes it significant is that…when this project is completed that not only RC, but the cruise industry in its entirety will bring 2.5 million visitors to Grand Bahama every single year,” he said.

“Today, around 600,000 tourists come to Grand Bahama, so imagine the economic prosperity that will come with the increase from 600,000 from 2.5 million over the next several years,” he said.

“With our partnership with Holistica, we believe that the redevelopment of Grand Lucayan and the Harbour Village will create a world-class experience for guests and deliver a renewed hope for the rebirth of Grand Bahama, both economically and spiritually.

“We are very excited about the potential of this project. And we think it truly would be a transformational project for the creation of a unique destination experience that would be the first in the world, in terms of the totality of its experience.”

He is confident that the project will be a success.

“I understand over the years there have been a number of instances where projects planned for Grand Bahama have not come true. Today let’s turn a new page in telling a very different story,” said Mr Bayley.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar also said that the sale to Holistica was well worth the wait.

He noted that the government faced considerable opposition to acquire the hotel and was castigated for its decision to hold it for a short period of time while it sought a reputable well-funded purchaser.

“Well our plan worked; we purchased it in September (2018) and 18 months later here we are selling it to Holistica Destination. Admittedly, it took a little longer than we had hoped, but Hurricane Dorian was the reason for the delay,” he said.