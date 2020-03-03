Parliamentarians Seek Extension On Public Disclosures Deadline

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL members of Parliament have requested deadline extensions to submit documents disclosing their assets, according to Public Disclosure Commission Chairman Myles Laroda yesterday.

The deadline for disclosing is March 1 each year.

However, Mr Laroda explained elected and appointed officials were given until Monday to disclose, as the deadline was a non-business day.

However, some officials still have not met the extended deadline and have asked for more time.

Mr Laroda said: "I am unsure how many disclosed but several of them have asked for extensions. We don't meet again until Thursday so I wouldn't have a full picture until our board meeting at that time."

Mr Laroda said he intends to write to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Leader of the Opposition Philip "Brave" Davis on Thursday about the status of the disclosures.

Early last month, Mr Laroda said officials had shown interest in fully complying with the requirement.

"A few weeks ago, I signed off on letters and enclosed declarations to members of Parliament and senators to disclose their assets of December 31, 2018 and so we await to see what transpires in that period," he told The Tribune at the time. "I have gotten calls from a few parliamentarians just requesting certain information of what they should do in providing documentary evidence with regards to certain assets.

"All of the parliamentarians submitted their declarations for the year that was outstanding," he also said when asked about MPs and senators' compliance with declaring assets.

Last year, three members of Parliament requested extra time to disclose assets and liabilities and made their disclosures before the end of an extension period.