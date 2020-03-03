Police In Hunt For Laundromat Robber

POLICE on New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects who tried to rob a laundromat on Sunday.

Shortly after 3am Sunday, two armed men entered a laundromat on Charles Saunders Highway and attempted to rob the cashier but were unsuccessful. One of the armed men, while in the laundromat, robbed a woman of cash and a Bahamian passport before both men escaped on foot.

In a later incident, shortly after 5pm, a man was in the area of a liquor store on Alexander Boulevard in Nassau Village, when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun who robbed him of a grey Honda Civic coupe, licence plate number AS1480.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

