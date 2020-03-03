EDITOR, The Tribune.

Campaigning for the next scheduled general elections has started in earnest by the major political parties. The DNA seems to have fallen off the proverbial map. So sad but a reality. The FNM and the PLP both have a lot of baggage and must do a lot more to convince voters that either of them has the people’s interests at heart.

The FNM is now viewed as arrogant; out of touch and void of a real plan of action for taking the nation forward. The PLP is still reeling from the Christie inflicted turn offs. Fortunately, for the PLP that is, the vast majority of Bahamians appear to have had it with this regime led by the Most Hon Prime Minister.

The open pandering by the PM and his team is the eighth wonder of the world. Minnis says that he wants to grant Crown land to Bahamians but that there are not enough qualified land surveyors to prepare appropriate plot plans! I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but it is difficult to believe him on this point. If there is a shortage, and I submit that this is not the case in my opinion, all he has to do is to solicit some from Caricom nations like Jamaica where there is an abundance of surveyors. This is a no brainer.

Crown land has been and is being used as a political tool by the incumbent administration as has been the case under past administrations. If you are a rabid partisan supporter you will be able, ordinarily, to access some Crown land with little effort. An ordinary Bahamian, however, will languish on the vine while waiting for a simple acknowledgment from the Office of the Prime Minister. The PM, in my view is pandering and is not serious.

The PM also said that he’s learned of individuals who were able to access more than 1,000 acres of Crown land while most of you all can’t get a 100’ X 100’. He said that he would get it back but the PM knows that he cannot unilaterally destabilise a valid Crown Grant. This is political pandering of the highest order.

Relative to the unemployment levels, the Most Honourable says that he and his team will reduce the levels to 6% or so within the next year. I pray that his prediction comes true as God knows the ordinary masses need some economic good news. Where, however, will the jobs come from to bring this prediction to pass? Political pandering is a dangerous thing and Dr Minnis will soon discover that he is riding a Chinese paper tiger.

The PLP and its stellar leader must come up with realistic alternatives to the lack being demonstrated by the FNM. They must not simply assume that this will be a cake walk. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau,

February 26, 2020.