Straw Market Opening Was 'Delayed At Vendor Request'

THE Straw Market Authority was "fully prepared" to open the Straw Market as scheduled but did not do so at the vendors request, according to Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

On February 13, the SMA issued a letter notifying vendors that it and the Ministry of Public Works would close the market from February 22-29 to carry out maintenance and repairs.

At the time, vendors criticised Mr Bannister and the SMA for only giving them nine days notice of the market's closure without consultation.

Some vendors also expressed concerns over the uncertainty of when the market would re-open.

On Sunday, Rev Esther Thompson, president of the Straw Business Persons Society (SBPS), told The Tribune vendors decided to have the market closed for an additional week so that workers could complete their repairs, since only half of the stalls were renovated.

Still, Mr Bannister insisted yesterday the SMA was "fully prepared" to open the market as originally scheduled "on Saturday past".

He sent The Tribune a copy of two separate letters addressed to SMA Chairman Kelli Ingraham, which showed members of the SBPS and the Straw Vendors Advancement Association (SVAA) asking the SMA to "continue with its repairs to stalls".

Both of the letters were sent on February 28 and stated the organisations agreed and accepted the "Bay Street Straw Market would have to be closed for an additional week."

"We, on behalf of vendors will be grateful if the authority continues with the repairs to the Bay Street market," the letters read.

"We agree and accept that the Bay Street market will now re-open on Saturday 7 March, 2020 at 6am."

The SBPS's letter was signed by Rev Thompson and the society's two vice presidents, while the letter from the SVAA was signed by the association's president, Celestine Evans.

Last month, Mr Bannister said it was necessary to close the Straw Market so that officials could address health and safety issues such as corroded pipes and a termite infestation.