Woman Admits Forging Narcotics Prescription

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN pleaded guilty to forging prescriptions to obtain narcotics from a local pharmacy after being arraigned in Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Tietchka Vanderpool-Wallace, 54, was arraigned alongside Livingstone Seymour, 54, before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, charged with attempting to commit fraud by false pretence.

Vanderpool-Wallace was also charged with being in possession of a forged document, forgery and unlawful possession.

She pleaded guilty to all charges against her.

Seymour, who was also charged with uttering a forged document, pleaded not guilty for both counts brought against him.

His trial was adjourned to May 7 and he has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

According to the facts read by prosecutor Sergeant Kenny Thompson, police were called to Centreville Pharmacy on February 29 after Seymour attempted to fill a fraudulent prescription. Seymour was then arrested and taken to the Wulff Road Police Station.

On the same day, Vanderpool-Wallace came to the Wulff Road Police Station to inquire about Seymour.

According to the prosecutor, she was arrested for fraud after Seymour pointed her out as the person who gave him the prescription to fill.

While searching Vanderpool-Wallace’s vehicle, police discovered a Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) prescription pad along with a prescription in the name of Mable Walker dated February 29, 2020.

When later interviewed by officers in the presence of her attorney, Vanderpool-Wallace admitted to writing the prescription herself.

She further admitted to stealing the prescription pad from PMH where she wrote both medical prescriptions and asked Seymour to help her fill the prescription.

Vanderpool-Wallace was subsequently charged for the offences. Noting that Vanderpool-Wallace has no previous convictions or pending matters, her attorney asked the judge to be lenient when imposing any penalties.

The defence attorney also said the incident was a result of Vanderpool-Wallace’s mental health issues and said that she was trying to fill the prescription for personal use and not to sell the drugs.

According to her counsel, Vanderpool-Wallace suffers from clinical depression, was a former patient of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) and pays regular visits to a psychiatrist for mental issues.

She explained that Vanderpool-Wallace had an addiction to opioids and tried to obtain drugs her psychiatrist no longer prescribed for her.

Stating that her client was remorseful and didn’t waste the court’s time, she asked the judge to allow Vanderpool-Wallace to receive medical help, even if she has to be readmitted to SRC.

In response, Magistrate Vogt-Evans said she would give the defence an opportunity to provide Vanderpool-Wallace’s medical records.

For her part, Vanderpool-Wallace said she was committed to change and being upfront with her medical issues.

She was remanded in custody and will return to court on March 9 at 10am to be sentenced.

Members of Vanderpool-Wallace’s family, including her husband former Minister of Tourism Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace, were in court to support her yesterday.