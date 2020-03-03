Woman Detained After $80k Of Suspected Cocaine Found

A WOMAN was arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Sunday after she was found with $80,000 worth of cocaine, police said.

The woman, who had arrived in the country on a flight from Jamaica, was arrested shortly before 2pm. Airport Division officers, acting on information, were at at the customs hall section of the airport when they conducted a search of the woman’s suitcase.

Police recovered two packages of cocaine, which weighed 12 pounds, from her luggage. The woman is expected to be arraigned in court soon.

Police also reported that a man was taken to hospital after he was shot in Grand Bahama on Sunday night.

Shortly before 11pm, a man reported that while at work at a business on Queen’s Highway, he was accosted by three masked gunmen. The gunmen entered his workplace and shot the man in the leg.

Police said the man was able to escape in a company vehicle and call for police assistance. He was seen by a doctor at the Rand Memorial Hospital where his injuries are listed as non-life threatening.