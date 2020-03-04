Editorial: Are Parties Ready To Pass Baton?

THE move by the PLP to block Monique Pindling from running in her father’s seat in the next election gives a glimpse inside the party mechanism.

At first glance, it seems a straightforward decision – Ms Pindling may want to take up her father’s mantle, but Picewell Forbes retained that seat for the PLP when all around his fellow party members were losing theirs.

Indeed, it seems odd that when there are so many seats to contest for the PLP that Ms Pindling should choose one of the few seats already occupied by a fellow party member.

For what reason? Vanity, perhaps? No one owns the votes of any section of the community, and even more so no one owns people’s votes out of a sense of legacy.

No, Ms Pindling must forge her own reputation in the eyes of voters, not just rely on her father’s history, so she should find a seat to run in and make her own legacy.

Even Fred Mitchell, who seldom admits a flaw in the PLP’s armour, admits that there was a “tsunami” that swept away the PLP in 2017. Alas, no meditation from Mr Mitchell on what it was about the previous PLP administration that caused voters to turn so forcefully away from the party – or what the current incarnation is doing to show it is different from the administration led by Perry Christie.

And yet in all of this, the presence of Ms Pindling does prompt questions about when our political landscape will change.

Hers is a younger face in a political landscape dominated at present by two older men – PLP leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis is 68 and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is 65. Behind those two are the long shadows cast by former leaders Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham.

So what is each party doing to find a place for the next generation of leaders, the future prime ministers of The Bahamas?

After all, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has spoken often lately of the need for succession planning – where is the succession planning to cultivate our leaders of tomorrow?

In doing so, parties cannot keep leaning on the old, familiar faces – you know them well, the ones who never seem to give up running for office no matter how roundly they have been rejected by the electorate.

Those same parties cannot easily claim to be offering a bold, new vision if its candidates are part of a stale, old slate judged to have failed before.

So we look forward to an age with younger candidates with new ideas – it’s time for them to earn their own place, and make their own legacy in a new era of Bahamian politics.