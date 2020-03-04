Man Stabbed In Pinder's Point Row

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Grand Bahama man is in hospital in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times following an altercation in the Pinder’s Point area on Monday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that police were called to an incident in shortly before 1pm at Pinder’s Point where a male was discovered with stabs wounds about the body.

She said investigations revealed that the victim and another male were involved in an altercation.

EMS personnel rendered medical assistance to the victim and transported him to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by doctors.

ASP Pinder said the man’s condition is listed as serious, but guarded. She said police have taken a man in custody who is assisting them with their investigations in the matter.