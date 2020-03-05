Drugs In Suitcase

A JAMAICAN man was arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Tuesday after police found marijuana in his suitcase.

According to a police report, the arrest occurred shortly before 2pm. Canine Unit officers, acting on information while at the Bahamas Customs Hall section of LPIA, conducted a search of a suitcase belonging to the Jamaican man. Police found 13 packages of marijuana in his luggage.

The man is expected to be formally charged in Magistrates’ Court.

The drugs weigh nine pounds and have a street value of $9,000.