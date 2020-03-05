Updated: Body Found On Boat Moored At Silver Point

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found on a vessel moored at Silver Point earlier this week.

According to Superintendent Darrell Weir, the body of a white male was discovered shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

He said that the caretaker of the property made the discovery and contacted the police.

Supt Weir reported that officers, along with EMS personnel, boarded the vessel. The body was examined and they found no signs of life.

When asked whether the incident was a suspected suicide, Supt Weir stated that an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause of death.

In the meantime, police do not suspect foul play.