Pathologist Testifies In Fox Hill Shooting Trial

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FORENSIC pathologist yesterday testified how she signed the death certificates of four victims who were killed during the 2013 mass shooting in Fox Hill.

Dr Caryn Sands, taking the witness stand before Justice Deborah Fraser yesterday afternoon, said she signed the four death certificates, which also revealed the cause of death, after conducting an autopsy on the deceased individuals.

There were four autopsy reports completed following an examination of the bodies, she told the court.

While being questioned by the Crown prosecutor, Dr Sands was asked to identify if there were any distinguishable features between the four autopsy reports.

To this, Dr Sands replied: "Each report has a unique post-mortem number."

"The post-mortem number is found on the header of each report," she also told court.

However, Dr Sands was not allowed to further elaborate on the "unique" numbers assigned to each report after the defence claimed that such evidence given by the witness would not be "permissible."

There were several objections made by the defence in relation to the Crown's questions on the matter.

Following these objections, prosecutor Roger Thompson then asked about the procedures taken by morgue personnel in order to assign a post-mortem number.

Responding, Dr Sands then explained: "When someone dies suddenly…, there's a procedure to identify the body. This occurs by a relative, next of kin supplying documents for the deceased like a government issued ID.

"…Once that body has been received and identified to the morgue, that case is assigned a post-mortem number if an autopsy is going to be performed."

Dr Sands' evidence came during the trial of Peter Rolle, Jermaine Curry and Justin Williams concerning the December 27, 2013 shooting at Freedom Park.

This is the second time Dr Sands has appeared before the court to give evidence relating to the trial.

Williams, Rolle and Curry are accused of murdering four people - Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric Morrison and Shenique Sands on that date.

They are also charged with attempting to murder Janet Davis, Samuel Ferguson, Chino Davis, John Davis, Jermaine Pratt and Leroy Taylor.

According to initial reports from police, around 6pm on December 27, 2013 occupants of a vehicle opened fire in the area just behind the basketball court near Fox Hill park where several people were gathered awaiting Junkanoo results.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while several others were taken to hospital in private vehicles and an ambulance. Three later died in hospital of their injuries, according to earlier reports.

Curry is represented by attorney Murrio Ducille, Rolle is represented by Sonia Timothy, and Williams is represented by Mr Farquharson.

The trial continues on Friday.