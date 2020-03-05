Two Men Held After Shooting

POLICE arrested two men, who are in hospital with apparent gunshot injuries, in connection with a shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

According to a police report, shortly after 10pm Tuesday officers responded to a shooting incident at Ethel Street in Montel Heights.

On the scene, officers saw a man run into a house with an object in his hand. The officers pursued the male, who tossed a firearm behind the sink.

The officers apprehended the man and retrieved the firearm, a .380 pistol with one round of ammunition. The officers also noticed the man was suffering from gunshot injuries.

A short time later, police officers intercepted a vehicle on Robinson Road where a woman was transporting a man to hospital who was suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Police were told the man was shot while on Ethel Street by a man known to him.

Both men were taken to hospital where they are listed in stable condition and are in police custody.

The investigation continues.