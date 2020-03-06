Humane Society Urges People To Report All Animal Attacks

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A BAHAMAS Humane Society official is urging people to report all animal attacks to police after two recent pit bull attacks on humans.

According to BHS General Manager Percy Grant, police have recently been taking action on complaints about dog attacks but the problem is that some incidents go unreported.

He also dispelled speculation that pit bulls are more prone than other dogs to attacking people, saying mixed breed dogs are usually the ones to attack. He did urge pit bull owners, however, to ensure their dogs are properly confined in their yards to avoid them escaping to attack other animals.

"A lot of times people don't report things (animal attacks) properly," Mr Grant said. "They prefer to go to Facebook and make a bunch of noise. They do not call the police, go and make a statement to the police station as required and then follow it up …."

He added: "Most likely the dogs will be confiscated but a lot of people don't go through the right channels and this is the reason why it takes forever for sometimes cases to be solved because people just like to talk but they don't the right thing."

Mr Grant said Animal Control has taken away many canines that have attacked other dogs and owners have to pay compensation as legally outlined. He also pointed out that some dog owners are not taking the proper precautions to confine their dogs and prevent them from attacking other animals.

"As we require just for the ordinary adoption from the Humane Society one of our criteria is a fenced in yard, cement dividing the perimeter, and cage and people just fail to do that. They fail to fix holes, they fail to close gates behind them. So, you know this is the result of what happens."

On February 21, a woman was taken to hospital after being attacked by three pit bulls in Pinewoods Gardens. Last week officials confirmed the owner was released from custody. It was also reported recently that an elderly man in Grand Bahama was attacked by the same breed.

However, the BHS general manager said dog attacks on humans are not just exclusive to pit bulls and happens with "all breeds."

"Pit bulls particularly when it comes to animals, rarely you have cases of pit bulls attacking humans," he said.

"You have more mixed breeds attacking humans. There are some times humans get in the way because pit bulls are you know they're probably trying to attack another dog.

"Maybe they're walking their dog and they're trying to get the pit bull from attacking or keep the pit bull from attacking their dog. But pit bulls are bred for you know for fighting."