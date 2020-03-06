New Engine Added At Blue Hills To Help Bring End To Load Shedding

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN an effort to end load shedding in the capital, Bahamas Power and Light yesterday added a new engine to its Blue Hills Power Station, a move officials say will also help improve the country's energy production.

Speaking at yesterday's ceremony, BPL chairman Donovan Moxey said the new GE TM2500 engine is a "game changer" for BPL and the Bahamian people, adding it will aid in fixing long-standing problems experienced by BPL consumers.

"Bahamians have had to put up with unreliable electric utility," he said. "It's made it harder to do everything from running our businesses and to cooking dinner in our homes and we recognise that we are committed to fixing this.

"That's why we built Station A. That's why we're building Station D at Clifton Pier and that's why we're all here today.

"…The new TM-2500 here at Blue Hills will introduce a new technology into the mix in a way that we expect will contribute to our focus on minimising fuel consumption and add significant generation capacity.

"All of these machines will be switched to LNG as soon as the re-gas facility is available. That's a turnaround in efficiency, output and environmental sustainability of which Bahamians can be proud."

The issue of load shedding has been longstanding problem for BPL consumers throughout the years.

Last summer, residents in New Providence suffered almost daily load shedding since June 19, causing many consumers to take to social media to express their outrage over the matter.

In an effort to resolve the issue, BPL installed seven new multi-fuel engines at its Clifton Pier Power Station A electricity plant.

Now along with this new machine, Mr Moxey suggested the power provider will have sufficient supply in order to meet summer demands.

"Let me add and reassure here, even before Station D is completed next year, our generation capacity is already growing by leaps and bounds. Station A adds an additional 132 megawatts, all of which will be available in time for this summer," he continued.

"This new GE machine adds at least 30 megawatts to that on top of the current availability which hovers around 190 megawatts," Mr Moxey said. "That means we will have over 352 megawatts available against the summer peak of 260 expected megawatts. There will be (an) end to load shedding…"

Noting that the government is also committed to ensuring reliable power for all, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told yesterday's attendees that the engine will help "usher in a new energy future" for the country.

"What we witnessed last summer was a symptom and a poor legacy of a collapse that started at BPL many, many years ago," he said. "My government made a decision not to make any more short-term decisions when it came to BPL and to energy generation and distribution in our country.

"With this generator, Station A and the renewed focus on solar energy, we are doing the smart and fiscally prudent things that must be done to ensure reliable power for all of new Providence.

"This generator will be added to the battery of improvements to our power generation and it is fiscally smart."

He continued: "There is still work to be dome, but with every step we take, we are getting closer to the fundamental promise of reliable and cost-effective energy for the residents of New Providence."

Also commending the move at yesterday's ceremony was Works Minister Desmond Bannister, who added: "After a brutal and debilitating summer in 2019, it's good to stand here in 2020 and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Ladies and gentlemen, as BPL stated the intention to get out of the base load generation business for the island of new providence within the next two years, the government supports this move.

"This will open the market for Bahamian business to participate in the independent power producer section. However, BPL also intends to create a mix of generation assets and sources that will take advantage of renewable energy and allow for the reduction of the country's carbon footprint.

"These assets are currently undergoing winter maintenance as part of BPL's dynamic winter action plan and will be ready in time to support the summer peak loads. This demonstrates the company's strategic and considered approach in the short term.

"…In the long-term, BPL is focused on doing its part to satisfy the government's mandate of 30 percent generation for renewable sources by 2030."