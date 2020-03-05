One Person Fails To Submit Disclosure

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Disclosures Commission has written to the prime minister and leader of the official opposition revealing that one official has failed to file an asset disclosure.

PDC chairman Myles Laroda confirmed yesterday that he sent and signed the letters giving a summary of submissions, extensions and a failure to disclose.

However, he declined to reveal who did not satisfy the legal requirement.

“I have written and sent both letters to the prime minister and the leader of the opposition so they would have all of the information with regards to who disclosed, who were late and who asked for extensions,” Mr Laroda said.

“It was single digits for those who asked for extensions or who would have been late and that is a combination of members of Parliament and senators.

“A lot of them would have disclosed and a few were late. The rest were granted extensions and then there is one (that falls in the category of) other,” he also said.

Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said all Progressive Liberal Party officials “complied” with the law.

The deadline for disclosing is March 1 each year. Elected and appointed officials were given until Monday to disclose, as the deadline was a non-business day.

Early last month, Mr Laroda said officials had shown interest in fully complying with the requirement.

“A few weeks ago, I signed off on letters and enclosed declarations to members of Parliament and senators to disclose their assets of December 31, 2018 and so we await to see what transpires in that period,” he told The Tribune at the time. “I have gotten calls from a few parliamentarians just requesting certain information of what they should do in providing documentary evidence with regards to certain assets.

“All of the parliamentarians submitted their declarations for the year that was outstanding,” he also said when asked about MPs and senators’ compliance with declaring assets.