Women Cadets Receive Disney Cruise Line Scholarships

By Earyel Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FOUR Bahamian women cadets of LJM Maritime Academy received Disney Cruise Line Scholarships Friday, which covers two years of study and one year of service aboard a Disney ship.

Emily Bain, Antoinique Lightbourn, Paula Greene, and Christina Adderley were selected based on their academic excellence and aspirations to become ship captains and shipboard leaders.

The women were honoured during a ceremony held at the academy.

LJM’s president Dr Brendamae Cleare said the academy was “proud of the cadets”, adding they were “outstanding examples of the next generation of female leaders in the industry”. She also noted that the scholarship was “a hallmark” for the academy.

“This is what we’ve been dreaming of for the few years that we’ve been in place, to have partnerships with shipping companies like Disney.

“They’ve stepped in about almost a year ago and we’ve been negotiating back and forth and they’ve actually come forth and are actually paying full scholarships for these four young ladies.

“And so to us, this is actually the beginning of something greater to happen and we believe if they’re setting the pace we believe that all the shipping companies will fall in line.”

Yvonne Sweeney, Disney Cruise Line’s Vice President of Human Resources, presented the recipients with trophies and highlighted the company’s allegiance to support communities across The Bahamas and the future maritime professionals.

“At Disney Cruise Line, we’re proud to have women in prominent leadership roles on our ships and it’s very important to us to have a wonderful opportunity to support the next generation of female shipyard leaders. That’s why we’re excited to partner with LJM Maritime Academy to offer scholarships for women pursuing careers at sea,” she said.

In her remarks, Carla Stuart Ministry of Tourism's Director of Cruise Development congratulated the girls, telling them she saw them one day being captains of a sea vessel.

“You have distinguished yourselves not only by your academic excellence but also by your vision. You have exemplified by your fellow cadets and for the youth of this nation what it means to dream big.”

The director commended the work of Disney and the academy to youth development. In particular, Dr Cleare and her team’s hard work in transforming the institution since 2014.

First-year student at the academy and Freeport native Ms Greene hopes to work in the deck department as a marine pilot and is excited to work on Disney’s ships.

“It is indeed an honour and a privilege to receive a scholarship from the Disney Cruise Line organisation and here at LJM we really do hunker down on discipline and academics and we hope to carry on what we learn in school on the cruise vessel,” the freshman told those gathered.

The academy held a camp programme for more than 40 Bahamian students, which Disney Cruise Line sponsored last summer. The programme provided students the opportunity to learn more about the local and global maritime industry and know more about career opportunities.

Scholarships from Disney Cruise Line and other cruise companies are important for the academy’s funding. LJM Maritime Academy’s had been receiving 30 million from their founder previously. However, Ms Cleare said that sponsorship was withdrawn in June 2016.

She admitted: “We’re still fending for ourselves so therefore we are trying our best to keep the doors open. We’ve been begging and asking sponsors to come forth and assist us and that looks pretty good.

“..I think as we move forward things will get better. People have been coming forth and assisting us but we do need a lot more help.”

The president noted that the academy was in discussions on public partnerships but it was approved in Cabinet for LJM to become the national maritime institution of the Bahamas.

The institution has partial scholarships in partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Cruise Line and Campbell Shipping.