$1.8bn Promises: Disaster Relief Pledges Total Up By $300m

THE Disaster Reconstruction Authority now says that grants and in-kind services raised during the Hurricane Dorian Pledging Conference amounted to $1.8bn, but only $364,000 was in actual cash and deposits. Following the January conference, officials said donors had pledged $1.5bn in funding and other services.
Yesterday, DRA Managing Director Kay Forbes-Smith said after further assessment of the full scope of pledges, the revised amount from the conference was “very close” to $1.8bn. However, she declined to make public individual donor identities. During the event, the most speculated and talked about pledge was from the P3 Group and its president, Dee Brown, who announced that $975m in loans at concessionary rates would be made available to The Bahamas.
But two months after the extraordinary pledge was made, Mrs Forbes-Smith said no decision had been made on whether this was an offer that would be accepted.
Officials have not formally gone into “detailed” discussions with P3 or any other entity and the DRA has yet to delve deeply into the details of pledges made, she said.
Mrs Forbes-Smith spoke of the matter during a six-month, post-Hurricane Dorian press conference at the University of the Bahamas.
“On January 13, 2020, the United Nations Development Programme organised a private sector Pledging Conference in New Providence and let me just say as well, according to the UNDP, this is the first time that they had ever organised a private sector pledge conference because normally when they do a pledge conference it’s usually a country-to-country kind of pledge conference,” she said.
“Bahamians and partners from around the world attended and made pledges to assist The Bahamas. This process happened in the open, in a room of hundreds of people with the media present.
“Initial assessments indicated that $1.5bn in recovery financing and in-kind services were pledged. As has been emphasised many times, these pledges were of various types of financing and services. They were not all cash and donations.
“The pledges included initiatives in home building and repair; educational assistance; renewable energy partnerships; relief aid; grants; direct assistance to storm victims; parks restoration; loans and financing.
“After further assessment of the full scope of pledges, the revised amount pledged was very close to $1.8bn.”
The breakdown includes: $41m in grants; $1.3bn in public-private partnerships; technical assistance worth $51m; $400m in other assistance and $364,000 in cash and deposits.
“Now these pledges line up this way according to our priorities as follows: the economy $102m; education $6m; environment $1m; health $670m; housing $51m; infrastructure $155m; $785m is not allocated; cash and deposits $364,000,” she said.
“And when I leave here today, tomorrow these numbers may change because we’re getting donations every day.”
Mrs Forbes-Smith continued: “It is up to the (Disaster Reconstruction) Authority and the government to determine which pledges are best for The Bahamas and the Bahamian people and this rebuilding effort. Discussions are ongoing with the various local and international groups that pledged.
“As the groups stated openly at the conference, some of the amounts they allocated include work already done to assist the residents of Grand Bahama and Abaco.”
Following the press conference, The Tribune asked the managing director to reveal the status of P3’s controversial offer.
“Well I don’t know why we are saying it was controversial,” she told this newspaper. “…Well that is part of why I said we have to sit down and we have to go through these pledges one by one and make a determination what’s in the best interest of the country.”
Asked if officials were at a point where they could definitively rule out the P3 pledge, she said: “No. The Disaster Reconstruction Authority along with our lead in our committees, which is our finance and audit committees, they have to get involved in this process as well. So we haven’t dug deep enough into any of these pledges yet to be able to say well we’re not going to use this one (or) we’re not taking this. We just haven’t gotten to that point yet.”
This is because the DRA simply does not have sufficient staff, Mrs Forbes-Smith said.
“We’re just going to be starting to actually work. We have to staff up. As you know part of what’s going on with the DRA is it’s a new entity so we need to staff up to a certain point.
“We’ve had successful interviews with a number of key positions that we’re taking on so we need to get our staff at the level that we need it to be at so that we can begin some of this work in earnest.
“So we want to make sure that we have our financial people on board before we start talking about financing and equity financing and loans and all of those kind of things so it’s really about getting our staffing right, making sure that our organisation is in play to be able to move forward on these things.”
Within the next three months, she said, the DRA would have hired the needed top tier level staffing to explore the pledge options.
As for the DRA’s decision to withhold donor identities, Mrs Forbes-Smith said: “…It’s very important for us even though people would have pledged equity financing opportunities or loans or grants or whatever, grants is a different story, but we have to be very careful.
“… The details is something that you really have to pay close attention to, so as I said before we have to make sure that whatever pledge comes in, when it comes to loans or equity financing, first of all the Ministry of Finance and the government of The Bahamas has to be involved in that as well.
“Secondly we have to pay close attention to the details of some of these pledges because as I said it may not be in the best interest of the people or the government or the country so we have to pay close attention to the details before we make public and say we are going to accept this or the next thing,” she also said.
Chucky 14 hours, 16 minutes ago
The one thing our people are good at is making themselves sound stupid and unorganized!
Nothing is done, haven’t staffed up, and don’t know what they are doing!
Ridiculous!
Likely the government and their cronies are still strategizing for their big ripoff, figuring how they can take as much as they can while doing as little as possible.
Clearly they will pile on a whole bunch more debt, saddle the people with a bunch more taxes and in the end spend about 10% on the actual cause.
The_Oracle 12 hours, 49 minutes ago
Still busy reacting.
Well_mudda_take_sic 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
Hubert Minnis and Kay Forbes-Smith obviously don't know that the more time that passes, the greater the likelihood the pledging donors will not make good on their pledge commitments.
Meanwhile, our Beggar-in-Chief Minnis is no doubt thinking about getting a headstart on begging for disaster relief pledges related to the impending outbreak of COVID-19 on New Providence. Given our government's complete unpreparedness for this impending disaster, e.g. insufficiently equipped medical facilities, lack of medical supplies, sparcity of suitably trained healthcare personnel, etc., etc., our Beggar-in -Chief Minnis should have 'free' body bags and 'free' coffins at the top of his list of the items we will desperately need in the aftermath of the looming COVID-19 disaster.
realitycheck242 10 hours, 22 minutes ago
Ten years after the 2010 earthquake is Haiti and thirty billion dollars in pledges and donations, Haiti today remains in worst condition than before the earthquake due to corruption and violence. Atleast the powers that be should know who not to strive to emulate in handling the donated finances.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
The biggest beneficiaries of the pledges and donations supposedly made to Haiti in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake were the Clintons and their Foundation, and cronies of the Clintons.
TalRussell 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
Goodness gracious me, the two comrade sisters at HeadKnowles, raised something likes 3 times more actual cash than did the Imperialists red regime's $364 thousands - and the two comrade sisters humanitarians - raised all the cash online - from their kitchen table's laptops - making it completely unnecessary to rent a hotel's fancy banquet hall to feed and entertain all the foreigners that we Colony's government - had to flown in - just to raise $364,000 thousands. ..... And, the politically appointed job-changer comrade sister - is still the head at sister over at we Colony's Disaster Reconstruction Authority? Can't be making this up. Just, can't.**
bogart 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
"Secondly, we have to pay close interest to the details of some of these pledges because as I said it may not be in interest of the people or the government or the country...." - Disaster Reconstruction Authority.
So if there can be no to the people, government or country, .......just seems to be directly for stateless people hiding illegally .....seen but yet unseen known illegal shantytowns on Crown lands or lands who seem not to have owners...not offically known for being there for years ...thousands of illegal stateless people. .....and what will happen if money pledges is for direct benefit of illegals in illegal shantytowns permitted to be there by govt for decades, will the DRA accept it or send it back..?? More transparency and accountability quickly needed on this part by constituted Authority when these monies and interest accumulating come into the country.
bogart 4 hours, 1 minute ago
There must be quick response to the stateless, illegals, and residents of the Mudd and Pigeon Pea Shantytowns whose shantytowns albeit illegal constructed and were demolished given immediate attention.
The world got to know via endless photos plastered of the demolished shantytowns....and...evoked sympathies worldwide for their immediate relief of what they called homes, despite for years their employers, sympathisers, persons keeping them in slavery conditions, deplorable sub human housing shantytowns homes without water, toilets children living there...shantytowns right in downtown Abaco, others shanties nearby... turned a blind eye to their employees.
Suitable Monies should be turned over to these yes illegals, shantytown owners of homes destroyed. Picture of the shantytown with homes destroyed evoking donations needs monies. Total hypocrites employers, many employers slave employed conditions wanting these persons to again flee to Andros and other shantytowns to survive and find every excuse to fool nation that the illegals and shantytown dwellers are okay.
Some 1,800 in Andros now. Other shantytowns now have more moved there destitute and having lost all possessions. Illegals migrants, shantytown homeowners, renters who have all destroyed need help...not govt counting money coming in and allocating to roads etc and not addressing these peoples lives.
TalRussell 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
Comrade, stop with the promotion racial slurs surrounding the Haitian population living among we holdover Italians - which started with the arrival of Comrade Capt. Christopher Columbus making landfall on the Lucayan Taino's peoples Out Island of Guanahani. of which Christopher back in 1492 - had re-named it San Salvador - what would become we Colony's very first official Out Island of record.
