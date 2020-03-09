Bahamasair Chair 'Praying' Virus Not A Sept 11 Repeat

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamasair's chairman is "praying" that the Covid-19 virus does not match the September 11 attacks' impact on travel and tourism, having witnessed that "devastation" first hand.

Tommy Turnquest, who was minister of tourism that fateful day, told Tribune Business that the sector and wider Bahamian economy are in "uncharted waters" as a result of the coronavirus outbreak's spread across the globe into key source markets for Bahamian tourism.

The aviation sector is among those most heavily impacted, as business and leisure travellers cancel or alter their plans, but Mr Turnquest said Bahamasair had yet to notice any effect on its international route load factors. He added that the national flag carrier will waive the penalty charge for persons who decide to cancel or alter their travel plans due to Covid-19.

The chairman, though, said it was "too early to tell" whether Bahamasair would need an increase in the $22.393m subsidy it is due to receive from taxpayers in the 2019-2020 fiscal year should the aviation downturn spread.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has estimated that the Covid-19 virus could cost the global aviation sector some $11.3bn, while the UK-based regional carrier, Flybe, has already blamed the virus for its financial collapse with the loss of 2,000 jobs.

"We're in uncharted waters," Mr Turnquest told Tribune Business. "This is real stuff. I can't tell you anything other than we're concerned about our staff, the travelling public and we're taking every precaution, working with the Government and Ministry of Health, to ensure the necessary protocols are in place."

Asked how Covid-19's ultimate impact may compare to previous shocks to the tourism and aviation industries, he added: "I was minister of tourism during 9/11. I saw it first hand; it had a devastating impact. I pray that's not the case.

"There's widespread fear, but we don't want the fear to escalate into panic. We want to be responsible. We've just got to approach it from that point of view. We have to be responsible, realistic, and be empathetic to the fears people are expecting. We have to monitor that reality.

"What can I tell you? We're monitoring it. We are concerned, but we're trying to be realistic. We're in the business of flying people to the places we go, and we want them to be safe. We want our staff members to be safe. We'll take every precaution, and are taking every precaution. We work and we pray."

Mr Turnquest said Bahamasair "hasn't noticed" any impact to its international routes yet, and added: 'I had a flight going to Fort Lauderdale with 120 persons and it came out with 104.

"This is still our slow period. It picks up again right before Easter, we get a little bump right there, and then picks up with summer travel. We get five banner months a year. That's been the pattern with Bahamasair, with the last peak from Thanksgiving to Christmas."

Dionisio D'Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, confirmed that Covid-19's impact is coming through on other international routes. He revealed that his son's flight from Washington D.C. to London, and the return, were 10 percent full.