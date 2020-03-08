High Winds Fuel Blaze In Andros Woodlands

By Leandra Rolle

POLICE in Andros are monitoring a large bush fire on the island that occurred on Saturday, an official confirmed yesterday.

Head of Police Fire Services, Chief Supt Walter Evans, confirming the incident to The Tribune, said the fire began in the northern part of the island, “just south of the South Andros Airport”.

“There was a large bush fire burning in North Andros, just south of the South Andros Airport on Queen’s Highway,” he said yesterday.

Videos of the fire made its rounds on social media this weekend, sparking concern among some Bahamians who have loved ones on the island.

One Facebook user wrote: “Them large fire ain’t nothing to play with, if that is not subdue that will burn down everything (sic).”

Meanwhile, another said: “Lord please help the people in Andros, I pray God will intervene, Lord Jesus have mercy.”

However, according to CSP Evans, no one was injured as a result of the fire.

“It’s been burning since yesterday (Saturday) and was being fuelled by high winds,” he said.

“Police officers who are down there on the ground are monitoring that fire but from the information I have so far is that there were no major threats to no businesses,” he said.

Asked about the cause of the fire, CSP Evans could not say as an official investigation will have to be conducted to determine the catalyst.

“We will have to investigate, but first we need to make sure the fire, we have to see where that goes first and then we will do our investigations,” he added.

In the meantime, CSP Evans said that officials will continue their efforts to extinguish the fire.

Last June, a fire on the island damaged part of a school building.

According to a police report, shortly after 4pm, Andros police officers were on patrol in the area of the Huntley G Christie High School, Queen’s Highway, Nichols Town, when they discovered the centre block of classrooms on fire.

Officers and volunteers from the community extinguished the fire, which damaged four single story classrooms.

However, no one was injured during the incident and the school managed to remain open and students were able to complete their final exams.