Fraudulent Checks Allegedly Hit Govt Agencies For $2m

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s top financial crime investigator yesterday urged “vigilance” after it emerged another government agency had allegedly fallen victim to a forged cheque.
Superintendent Matthew Edgecombe, head of the Force’s anti-corruption and financial crimes unit, spoke out after a 41 year-old man was charged with using a forged cheque to defraud the Securities Commission of some $850,000.
This is the second charge involving a government agency, and the use of an allegedly forged cheque, to be brought before the Magistrate’s Court within a week, with the combined sum involved exceeding $2m.
Elma Campbell, the former FNM Cabinet minister and ambassador to China, and her son, Che Chase, were last week charged with defrauding the Ministry of Tourism of some $1.2m. Both pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.
The Securities Commission, in a statement that was timed to coincide with yesterday’s court hearing, called for “all businesses to be vigilant” when it came to enforcing internal controls designed to prevent fraud, theft and corruption. It added that a simple reconciliation of activity in its operational bank account enabled it to trigger a police investigation.
“In early February 2020, following our normal internal processes, the commission discovered an irregularity in its operational bank account,” the Bahamian capital markets and investments fund regulator said.
“The appropriate persons at our bank were immediately contacted for an explanation and correction of the irregularity. On the next business day, it was determined that a fraudulent cheque in the amount of $850,000.00 was cleared through the commission’s account in January 2020.
“That evening, the commission contacted senior persons at our bank and the financial institution where the fraudulent cheque was deposited. We also reported the matter through the appropriate channels and contacted the police. In turn, the police immediately launched a criminal investigation into the matter,” the Securities Commission said.
“In light of recent events, the Commission encourages all businesses to be vigilant in enforcing basic internal control procedures to prevent and detect fraud, including the timely completion and review of bank reconciliations.”
The Securities Commission’s release echoes similar comments made by Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, who previously said: “I would like to caution everyone who operates a business of chequing account of the technology available now. People can make wonderful copies of your cheques and, once they have your signature transposed, that is a forged cheque and that’s a real concern.
“You may want to switch to wire transfers for payment and moving monies between accounts, but you then have to be vigilant for e-mails asking about your bank account details. There is a constant attack on bank accounts to illegally gain funds, and wherever they feel there are accounts that have a lot of activity, those are high risk.”
Meanwhile, Superintendent Edgecombe revealed yesterday that the police “still have further investigation to do” over the Securities Commission cheque even though Jeremy Pinder, 41, was charged with fraudulently obtaining $850,000 from Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) drawn on the regulator’s account. He denied all charges against him.
“For the last couple of years we’ve seen a number of forged cheques,” Superintendent Edgecombe told Tribune Business. “It’s not new. It happens every year. I wouldn’t say we’ve seen an increase, but a lot of matters have been reported.”
He added that it was critical for the Bahamian private sector to implement the necessary controls, and appropriate checks and balances, around the handling of money and account activity - even to the extent of ensuring those responsible for this activity are properly monitored.
“I tell people at the bank to stick with policies they have put in place around KYC, but sometimes some things fall through the cracks,” Superintendent Edgecombe added. “We say to businesses be vigilant, always review your accounts and know who you are accepting cheques from.”
He agreed that ever-evolving technology, particularly modern scanners and printers, was assisting cheque forgery - especially once the perpetrators got hold of a genuine one, complete with company logo and the correct signatures. They then replace the name of the recipient, and the sum, with the false details.
“They have some ways to make these fraudulent cheques seem genuine,” Superintendent Edgecombe said. “They will have a genuine cheque made out to a client, and what they will do is change the information on the cheque. That’s all they really want.
“It’s been happening for years. Just like fraudulent money. It’s the same thing. It looks like it’s genuine. We go to business places and give them the information on what to look for.”
Comments
observer2 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
No one has blogged on this?
I guess even the bloggers are exhausted at the lack of internal controls, independent audits and monthly bank reconciliations displayed by our incompetent leaders. Back in the day bank reconciliations were done daily. By the time a monthly bank reconciliation is done it will take up to 60 days to discover any irregularity. By that time them money is already spent.
As Turnquest laments that the government is broke its ironic that million dollar frauds go undetected for extended periods of time. If the government was truly broke these million dollar frauds couldn’t occur because the checks would bounce.
If there are over 100 government departments each being funded on an annual basis, this leaves large amounts of money sitting on government current accounts all over the place. With uneven internal controls and zero external audits and no one examining the big picture we can expect this waste which could be 20% of the revenue to continue. So no one is surprised, no one even cares anymore as it seems the modus operadi for our country. Why waste your breath complaining or being shocked...it will only make you sick.
Since we can’t decentralize government I recommend that all these department bank accounts get shut down and operate one central checking account. Please move from antiquated RBC, a simple way to stop check fraud would be to input all check numbers into a banking system which stops checks outside of approved numbers being approved.
But that’s what happens when you have a backwards and antiquated financial system for locals. And we call ourselves a financial center...don’t make me laugh.
bogart 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
Sad indeed. Today's Tribune Editorial "Fix the flaws in our justice system" has cited the many times public and others have repeated PM view that the Bahamas has anually some 200M in corruption and figure as much as some 500M. To the public seems many times reduced to begging for monies owed to them and like recent case Gambling workers contracts wrongly procedure dismasals reversed now to being owed money. Need we go into the Bank of the Bahamas Accounting Reports by canadian audit and other audit Reports done with public money and never revealed. and on and on.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Some excellent points made here by @bserver2.
Bottomline: Why should honest and hard working Bahamians continue to pay any kind of government imposed taxes when government has little or no control over its bank accounts to prevent simple outright theft by cheque fraud?
And just think for a moment. Minnis and KP Turnquest prefer addressing this most serious matter by simply imposing additional taxes on us to compensate for the tax revenue shortage caused by endemic cheque fraud involving the government's many (too many) bank accounts that are not properly controlled and reconciled on an ongoing timely basis, if at all.
observer2 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Thanks Well mudda
realitycheck242 35 minutes ago
All Banks should be using the ACH (Automated Clearing House) and the RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) systems for clearing checks in the Bahamas. Instances of fraud checks should be caught immediately with red flag exception reports issued to the various banks IT departments to catch fraudulent activity during the settlement period. Internal controls needs to be strengthened but I also suspect that most of the recent cases had inside help.For an incident like this to happen to the regulator shown that there is still a lot weakness in the clearing process.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID