Baic Project Assesses Waterway Re-Opening

THE BAHAMAS Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) is executing a long-term research initiative at London Creek in North Andros.

The project will examine the flow of water through the London Creek ecosystem, which was interrupted by the construction of the road connecting North Andros to Central Andros.

The construction of bridges to span creeks, or the use of culverts under the roads, are often used to maintain the surrounding ecology but in this instance no such remediation efforts were taken when the road was built. Construction of a bridge to alleviate this problem is now underway and expected to be completed by May 2020.

Dr Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, BAMSI's executive director, said the Institute's goal is "to assess the long-term impact of the opening of the waterway on marine life and surrounding areas".

The research will document changes to the water chemistry of the creek's ecosystem due to the re-establishment of previous tidal flows as the bridge is completed. It will also record the biodiversity changes in the creek's flora and fauna that will occur due to the waterway's re-opening.

"BAMSI students are actively involved in creating sustainable solutions for current issues within the sector," Dr Roberts-Hanna said. "This project bodes well for the development of scientific acumen of the students as they are engaged in all aspects of research, data collection, critical analysis and discussions, thus equipping them with the much-needed scientific tools and resources to mold them into the next generation of leaders in this country and beyond."