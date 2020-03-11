Construction Worker Falls To His Death

A CONSTRUCTION worker died at Albany after he fell off a building’s roof.
According to a police report, the accident occurred shortly before 8pm on Monday. Paramedics were called but the man died at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
A CONSTRUCTION worker died at Albany after he fell off a building’s roof.
According to a police report, the accident occurred shortly before 8pm on Monday. Paramedics were called but the man died at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID