Haitian Man On Underage Sex Charge

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN man was remanded to prison yesterday over allegations he had sex with underage girls.

Leslie Petit-Frere appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

It is alleged that Petit-Frere raped an 11-year-old girl in 2018.

It is further alleged that sometime between February 1, 2018, and March 31, 2018, he had unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Petit-Frere was also accused of having unlawful sex sometime between July 1, 2018, and July 10, 2018, with a 15-year-old girl.

Due to the nature of the charges, he was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to June 16 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.