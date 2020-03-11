Man 'Serious' After He Is Shot Outside Club

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot while standing outside a nightclub on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened after 10pm, outside a nightclub on Price Street in Nassau Village. The victim was approached by an armed man who shot him before running away. The injured man was taken to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.