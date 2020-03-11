Marijuana Advocates Shift Focus To Regulation

Bahamian advocates for cannabis legalisation say their focus has shifted from changing the law to how the industry should be regulated.

The Bahamas Cannabis Research Institute (BACARI), headed by Terry Miller, recently held a series of panel discussions on the issue under the title, Talk Back Bahamas. The sessions were staged as BACARI prepares for the second annual 242/4:20 Cannabis Masters Educational Event that will be held in Nassau this Spring.

Mr Miller said the conversation had moved beyond whether The Bahamas should alter its cannabis-related laws, and added: "BACARI's main focus now is how should we regulate the emerging cannabis industry."

He added that the challenge associated with decriminalisation is that while it allows citizens to possess a certain amount of cannabis, it would still be illegal to sell it. This, he cautioned, would still encourage the proliferation of a "black market".

The first panel discussion, held on January 28 before 40 participants, adopted the theme Cannabis policy shift: How do we prepare. Bishop Simeon Hall, co-chair of the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana, challenged attendees to banish old prejudices. "Embrace the medicinal cannabis opportunities that the natural plant has to offer," he argued.

Glenys Hanna Martin, opposition MP for Englerston, criticised the severity of existing criminal laws. She highlighting the fact that the punishment far outweighed the crime, while businessman Yorick Brown focused on the opportunities that a legalised and regulated industrial hemp industry could produce.

Priest Ethelbert Harrison, represented the views of Rastafarians, emphasised that they should not be restricted from access to, and use of, cannabis as it is used in their sacrament. And Rochelle Basden, a clinical psychologist, said The Bahamas needs new regulations. "Let's ensure that legislation would take under consideration the importance of the protection of our children," she added.

A second panel discussion, held on February 28, saw Tony Scriven, former deputy comptroller of Customs-turned-attorney, say: "We do not need to wait for new legislation to have records expunged; under the present laws records can be, and are being, expunged now."

Barry "Jyah" Armbrister, who successfully sued the US federal government for wrongful dismissal over possession of medical marijuana, said: "This plant was made by God for the healing of the nations."